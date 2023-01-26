EQS-News: Hawesko Holding SE: CFO Raimund Hackenberger leaves the Hawesko Group

EQS-News: HAWESKO Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Hawesko Holding: CFO Raimund Hackenberger leaves the Hawesko Group

Hamburg, 26 January 2023. After six years as Chief Financial Officer of Hawesko Holding SE, Raimund Hackenberger is leaving the company, having decided to take on a new professional challenge. He will leave the Hawesko Group at the end of his contract term on 31 March 2023.

The Board of Management and Supervisory Board thank Mr Hackenberger for his very committed and successful work! The collaboration with him was always trusting and constructive.

"During his time as Chief Financial Officer, Raimund Hackenberger, together with his colleagues of the Board of Management, made an important contribution to the strategic change in the management of the Group companies that was initiated in 2016. We wish him all the best for the future, both professionally and personally", said Detlev Meyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Until a successor is named, the tasks of the Chief Financial Officer will be performed by the Chairman of the Board of Management, Thorsten Hermelink. The search for a successor has already been initiated.

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of 681 million and EBIT of 53 million in 2021. The Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

