26.01.2023 08:00:11

EQS-News: Hawesko Holding SE: CFO Raimund Hackenberger leaves the Hawesko Group

EQS-News: HAWESKO Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Hawesko Holding SE: CFO Raimund Hackenberger leaves the Hawesko Group

26.01.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

 

Hawesko Holding: CFO Raimund Hackenberger leaves the Hawesko Group

 

Hamburg, 26 January 2023. After six years as Chief Financial Officer of Hawesko Holding SE, Raimund Hackenberger is leaving the company, having decided to take on a new professional challenge. He will leave the Hawesko Group at the end of his contract term on 31 March 2023.

The Board of Management and Supervisory Board thank Mr Hackenberger for his very committed and successful work! The collaboration with him was always trusting and constructive.

"During his time as Chief Financial Officer, Raimund Hackenberger, together with his colleagues of the Board of Management, made an important contribution to the strategic change in the management of the Group companies that was initiated in 2016. We wish him all the best for the future, both professionally and personally", said Detlev Meyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Until a successor is named, the tasks of the Chief Financial Officer will be performed by the Chairman of the Board of Management, Thorsten Hermelink. The search for a successor has already been initiated.

 

# # #

 

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of  681 million and EBIT of  53 million in 2021. The Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

Publisher:

Hawesko Holding SE
Elbkaihaus
Grosse Elbstrasse 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany

 

Internet:

hawesko-holding.com Corporate information

hawesko.de  Extensive range for wine connoisseurs

jacques.de  Jacques' locations and online offerings

weinco.at   Austria's leading specialist wine dealer

vinos.de   The best wines from Spain

wirwinzer.de  German wines directly from the producers

tesdorpf.de  Traditional fine wine trader

weinart.de   Rarities and top wines from around the world

the-wine-company.se Excellent wines for Sweden

enzo.de   Italian wines and lifestyles

globalwine.ch  Premium portfolio for highest quality demands

weinwolf.de  International wine variety

volume-spirits.de  Exquisite spirits portfolio

abayan.de   Top wines from Italy

 

Press and Investor Relations contact:

Tel.  (+49) 40 3039 2100

Tel.  (+49) 40 3039 2105

E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com


26.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding SE
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 30 39 2100
Fax: +49 40 30 39 2105
E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com
ISIN: DE0006042708
WKN: 604270
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1543769

 
End of News EQS News Service

1543769  26.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1543769&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HAWESKO Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HAWESKO Holding AGmehr Analysen

15.11.21 HAWESKO Hold Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HAWESKO Holding AG 41,70 -0,71% HAWESKO Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neuer Input von der Berichtssaison: ATX und DAX höher erwartet -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan uneinheitlich
Für den heimischen wie für den deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich am Donnerstag ein freundlicher Handelsstart ab. In Japan und Hongkong zeigen sich unterschiedliche Vorzeichen, in Festlandchina wird weiterhin feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen