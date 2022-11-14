EQS-News: Hawesko Holding SE: Conversion to SE completed

EQS-News: HAWESKO Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hamburg, 14 November 2022. The conversion of the wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) into the legal form of a European Company (SE) has been completed. With the entry of the conversion in the Commercial Register, the company, which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, now trades under the name Hawesko Holding SE. The shareholders had already approved the conversion at the Annual General Meeting on 14 June 2022.

The Hawesko Group specialises in trading in high-quality wines from the upmarket and premium segments. As Europe's largest, most innovative and most profitable wine merchant, the new legal form reflects the increasingly strong international orientation of the company.

The legal status of the shareholders of Hawesko Holding AG remains fundamentally unaffected by the SE conversion. They hold the same number of no-par-value shares in Hawesko Holding SE. Moreover, the stock exchange trading of the shares remains unaffected by the SE conversion, so that the shares of Hawesko Holding SE continue to bear the previous ISIN DE0006042708.

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of 681 million and EBIT of 53 million in 2021. The Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

