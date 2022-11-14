|
14.11.2022 14:38:26
EQS-News: Hawesko Holding SE: Conversion to SE completed
|
EQS-News: HAWESKO Holding SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hamburg, 14 November 2022. The conversion of the wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) into the legal form of a European Company (SE) has been completed. With the entry of the conversion in the Commercial Register, the company, which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, now trades under the name Hawesko Holding SE. The shareholders had already approved the conversion at the Annual General Meeting on 14 June 2022.
The Hawesko Group specialises in trading in high-quality wines from the upmarket and premium segments. As Europe's largest, most innovative and most profitable wine merchant, the new legal form reflects the increasingly strong international orientation of the company.
The legal status of the shareholders of Hawesko Holding AG remains fundamentally unaffected by the SE conversion. They hold the same number of no-par-value shares in Hawesko Holding SE. Moreover, the stock exchange trading of the shares remains unaffected by the SE conversion, so that the shares of Hawesko Holding SE continue to bear the previous ISIN DE0006042708.
# # #
As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of 681 million and EBIT of 53 million in 2021. The Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Publisher:
Hawesko Holding SE
Internet:
hawesko-holding.com Corporate information
hawesko.de Extensive range for wine connoisseurs
jacques.de Jacques' locations and online offerings
weinco.at Austria's leading specialist wine dealer
vinos.de The best wines from Spain
wirwinzer.de German wines directly from the producers
tesdorpf.de Traditional fine wine trader
weinart.de Rarities and top wines from around the world
the-wine-company.se Excellent wines for Sweden
enzo.de Italian wines and lifestyles
globalwine.ch Premium portfolio for highest quality demands
weinwolf.de International wine variety
volume-spirits.de Exquisite spirits portfolio
abayan.de Top wines from Italy
Press and Investor Relations contact:
Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2100
Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2105
E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com
14.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hawesko Holding SE
|Große Elbstraße 145 d
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 30 39 2100
|Fax:
|+49 40 30 39 2105
|E-mail:
|ir@hawesko-holding.com
|Internet:
|www.hawesko-holding.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006042708
|WKN:
|604270
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1487101
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1487101 14.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HAWESKO Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu HAWESKO Holding AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HAWESKO Holding AG
|39,20
|0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street kaum verändert erwartet -- ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dreht nach einem freundlichen Start am Vormittag ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet höher in die neue Woche. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.