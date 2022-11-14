Kryptos kurzfristig kaufen oder sparen? Jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten bei BISON entdecken.-w-
14.11.2022 14:38:26

EQS-News: Hawesko Holding SE: Conversion to SE completed

EQS-News: HAWESKO Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hawesko Holding SE: Conversion to SE completed

14.11.2022 / 14:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 14 November 2022. The conversion of the wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) into the legal form of a European Company (SE) has been completed. With the entry of the conversion in the Commercial Register, the company, which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, now trades under the name Hawesko Holding SE. The shareholders had already approved the conversion at the Annual General Meeting on 14 June 2022.

The Hawesko Group specialises in trading in high-quality wines from the upmarket and premium segments. As Europe's largest, most innovative and most profitable wine merchant, the new legal form reflects the increasingly strong international orientation of the company.

The legal status of the shareholders of Hawesko Holding AG remains fundamentally unaffected by the SE conversion. They hold the same number of no-par-value shares in Hawesko Holding SE. Moreover, the stock exchange trading of the shares remains unaffected by the SE conversion, so that the shares of Hawesko Holding SE continue to bear the previous ISIN DE0006042708.

 

# # #

 

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of  681 million and EBIT of  53 million in 2021. The Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

Publisher:

Hawesko Holding SE
Elbkaihaus
Grosse Elbstrass 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany

 

Internet:

hawesko-holding.com Corporate information

hawesko.de  Extensive range for wine connoisseurs

jacques.de  Jacques' locations and online offerings

weinco.at   Austria's leading specialist wine dealer

vinos.de   The best wines from Spain

wirwinzer.de  German wines directly from the producers

tesdorpf.de  Traditional fine wine trader

weinart.de   Rarities and top wines from around the world

the-wine-company.se Excellent wines for Sweden

enzo.de   Italian wines and lifestyles

globalwine.ch  Premium portfolio for highest quality demands

weinwolf.de  International wine variety

volume-spirits.de  Exquisite spirits portfolio

abayan.de   Top wines from Italy

 

 

Press and Investor Relations contact:

 

Tel.  (+49) 40 3039 2100

Tel.  (+49) 40 3039 2105

E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com

 


14.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding SE
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 30 39 2100
Fax: +49 40 30 39 2105
E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com
ISIN: DE0006042708
WKN: 604270
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1487101

 
End of News EQS News Service

1487101  14.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1487101&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HAWESKO Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HAWESKO Holding AGmehr Analysen

15.11.21 HAWESKO Hold Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HAWESKO Holding AG 39,20 0,51% HAWESKO Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street kaum verändert erwartet -- ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dreht nach einem freundlichen Start am Vormittag ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet höher in die neue Woche. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen