EQS-News: Hawesko Holding SE: Hawesko Group confirms revenue and earnings expectations for 2022

HAWESKO Holding SE / Key word(s): Results Forecast/Annual Results

Hawesko Holding SE: Hawesko Group confirms revenue and earnings expectations for 2022



03.02.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Hawesko Holding: Hawesko Group confirms revenue and earnings expectations for 2022

Forecast

financial year 2022 Preliminary

business figures Group turnover

(in million) 640 674 671 ✓ Operating result

(in million) 38 47 39 ✓

Hamburg, 03 February 2023. On the basis of provisional and unaudited figures, the wine trading group Hawesko Holding SE (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) achieved consolidated sales of around 671 million and an operating result of around 39 million in the 2022 financial year.

In the first year after the strong sales growth during the pandemic lockdown, the Hawesko Group's sales were, as expected, just below the previous year's level, but well above the sales level before the pandemic. While the e-commerce and retail segments saw their sales decline by -10 and -4 percent respectively due to lower consumption at home, the B2B segment posted +7 percent organic growth thanks to the resurgent catering trade. Overall, i.e. including acquisitions, the B2B segment grew by +16 percent.

The Hawesko Group expects an operating result of around 39 million in 2022. The profit margin achieved is within the forecast range at just under 6 percent.

The operating result in 2022 is burdened with around 6 million in exceptional costs due to inflation. The costs for glass, transport, energy as well as paper and cardboard increased massively in the financial year and could not yet be fully compensated for in the gross profit.

"2022 was not an easy year for us with Inflation and the energy crisis," comments Hawesko Chairman of the Board of Management Thorsten Hermelink "However, the Hawesko Group was able to hold its own in the market with its diversified business model after two boom years, even in the crisis. We expect inflation to remain high in 2023, which is why we took measures at an early stage to consistently strengthen our profitability."

# # #

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

