03.02.2023 08:00:09

EQS-News: Hawesko Holding SE: Hawesko Group confirms revenue and earnings expectations for 2022

EQS-News: HAWESKO Holding SE / Key word(s): Results Forecast/Annual Results
Hawesko Holding SE: Hawesko Group confirms revenue and earnings expectations for 2022

03.02.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

 

Hawesko Holding: Hawesko Group confirms revenue and earnings expectations for 2022

 

  Forecast
financial year 2022		 Preliminary
business figures		  
Group turnover
(in million)		 640 674 671
Operating result
(in million)		 38 47 39

 

Hamburg, 03 February 2023. On the basis of provisional and unaudited figures, the wine trading group Hawesko Holding SE (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) achieved consolidated sales of around 671 million and an operating result of around 39 million in the 2022 financial year.

In the first year after the strong sales growth during the pandemic lockdown, the Hawesko Group's sales were, as expected, just below the previous year's level, but well above the sales level before the pandemic. While the e-commerce and retail segments saw their sales decline by -10 and -4 percent respectively due to lower consumption at home, the B2B segment posted +7 percent organic growth thanks to the resurgent catering trade. Overall, i.e. including acquisitions, the B2B segment grew by +16 percent.

The Hawesko Group expects an operating result of around 39 million in 2022. The profit margin achieved is within the forecast range at just under 6 percent.

The operating result in 2022 is burdened with around 6 million in exceptional costs due to inflation. The costs for glass, transport, energy as well as paper and cardboard increased massively in the financial year and could not yet be fully compensated for in the gross profit.

"2022 was not an easy year for us with Inflation and the energy crisis," comments Hawesko Chairman of the Board of Management Thorsten Hermelink "However, the Hawesko Group was able to hold its own in the market with its diversified business model after two boom years, even in the crisis. We expect inflation to remain high in 2023, which is why we took measures at an early stage to consistently strengthen our profitability."

 

# # #

 

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

Publisher:

Hawesko Holding SE
Elbkaihaus
Grosse Elbstrasse 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany

 

Internet:

hawesko-holding.com Corporate information

hawesko.de  Extensive range for wine connoisseurs

jacques.de  Jacques' locations and online offerings

weinco.at   Austria's leading specialist wine dealer

vinos.de   The best wines from Spain

wirwinzer.de  German wines directly from the producers

tesdorpf.de  Traditional fine wine trader

weinart.de   Rarities and top wines from around the world

the-wine-company.se Excellent wines for Sweden

enzo.de   Italian wines and lifestyles

globalwine.ch  Premium portfolio for highest quality demands

weinwolf.de  International wine variety

volume-spirits.de  Exquisite spirits portfolio

abayan.de   Top wines from Italy

 

 

Press and Investor Relations contact:

Tel.  (+49) 40 3039 2100

Tel.  (+49) 40 3039 2105

E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com

 


03.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding SE
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 30 39 2100
Fax: +49 40 30 39 2105
E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com
ISIN: DE0006042708
WKN: 604270
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1550791

 
End of News EQS News Service

1550791  03.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1550791&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HAWESKO Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HAWESKO Holding AGmehr Analysen

15.11.21 HAWESKO Hold Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HAWESKO Holding AG 45,10 0,00% HAWESKO Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX dürften etwas leichter starten -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex steuern auf einen etwas schwächeren Start zu. In Asien sind zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen