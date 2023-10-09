EQS-News: Hawesko Holding SE: Hawesko Group enters into strategic partnership in the Baltic States and expands international activities

EQS-News: HAWESKO Holding SE / Key word(s): Investment

Hawesko Holding SE: Hawesko Group enters into strategic partnership in the Baltic States and expands international activities



09.10.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 9 October 2023. The wine trading group Hawesko Holding SE (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Dunker Group and in this context is acquiring 50 percent of the shares in Dunker Group OÜ. The Hawesko Group is thus expanding its international activities and tapping into the Baltic market.

Dunker Group OÜ ("Dunker"), with its subsidiaries, is one of the leading distribution companies for wine in the Baltic States, with sales of just under EUR 80 million, and employs around 200 people. Until now, Dunker has been managed in partnership by the shareholders Andres Villomann and Arvo Kask (50 percent each). The latter is selling his shares to the Hawesko Group and leaving the management.

Following the acquisition of the Czech company Global Wines & Spirits last year, the partnership with Dunker is another important step for the Hawesko Group into the developing Eastern European wine market.

"Dunker offers us an ideal opportunity to enter the Baltic market thanks to its good market presence and relevant size. With a large number of wine brands already distributed jointly and a strong own-brand DNA, there are already numerous commonalities between Dunker and Hawesko with which we are starting the partnership. We are delighted to have an experienced partner in Mr. Andres Villomann at our side, and together we will be tackling the further development of the wine market in the Baltic States," says Thorsten Hermelink, Chairman of the Board of Hawesko Holding SE.

# # #

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group employs around 1,300 people across the Retail (Jacques and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Publisher:

Hawesko Holding SE

Elbkaihaus

Grosse Elbstrasse 145 d

22767 Hamburg

Germany

Internet:

hawesko-holding.com Corporate information

hawesko.de Extensive range for wine connoisseurs

jacques.de Jacques' locations and online offerings

weinco.at Austria's leading specialist wine dealer

vinos.de The best wines from Spain

wirwinzer.de German wines directly from the producers

tesdorpf.de Traditional fine wine trader

weinart.de Rarities and top wines from around the world

the-wine-company.se Excellent wines for Sweden

enzo.de Italian wines and lifestyles

globalwine.ch Premium portfolio for highest quality demands

weinwolf.de International wine variety

volume-spirits.de Exquisite spirits portfolio

abayan.de Top wines from Italy

global-wines.cz Omnichannel premium retailer in the Czech Republic

dunker.ee Premium distributor in the Baltic States

Press and Investor Relations contact:

Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2100

Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2105

E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com