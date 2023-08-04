EQS-News: Hawesko Holding SE: Hawesko Group with stable half-year result

EQS-News: HAWESKO Holding SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

Hawesko Holding SE: Hawesko Group with stable half-year result



04.08.2023

Hamburg, 4 August 2023. The wine trading group Hawesko Holding SE (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) today published its half-yearly financial report 2023, including the figures for the second quarter (1 April to 30 June). With revenues of 314 million (previous year: 312 million) and an adj. EBIT of 13.2 million (previous year: 15.3 million) for the half year, the business remains close to last year's level and still well above the pre-Corona trend in a challenging environment.

The persistently poor consumer climate, due to the high core Inflation rate in Germany, led to a change in the channel mix. In view of rising prices, customers are "moving down" in all food ranges and also staying in their usual price categories for wine. In the end customer segments, sales are shifting towards stationary retail and away from e-commerce due to the smaller shopping baskets. On the other hand, the B2B segment was able to benefit from noticeable catch-up effects in the gastronomy sector. Overall, however, the negative development compared to the previous year eased in the second quarter.

With stable gross margins in all segments compared with the previous year and consistent efficiency programs in the areas of marketing, logistics and administration, it was possible to achieve EBIT on a par with the strong Corona year 2020 despite inflation-related cost increases and maintain the adj. EBIT margin at 4.2 percent at the half-year (previous year: 4.9 percent).

The Board of Management of the Hawesko Group expects market conditions to remain challenging in 2023 as a whole. Revenue is therefore still expected to remain at the previous year's level, with EBIT before restructuring of 37 - 42 million due to the changed segment mix.

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group employs around 1,300 people across the Retail (Jacques and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

