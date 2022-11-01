EQS-News: HeartCore Enterprises Inc. Licenses Apromore, the Advanced Process Mining Tool from Japanese Tech Company TCDT

EQS-News: HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. Licenses Apromore, the Advanced Process Mining Tool from Japanese Tech Company TCDT



01.11.2022 / 14:31 CET/CEST

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., signed an agreement with Transcosmos Digital Technology Inc. (TCDT) to license its advanced process mining tool, Apromore. Per an exclusive reseller agreement for the Japanese market with Apromore, within its suite of assets and strategic arrangements, HeartCore focuses on assisting Japanese enterprises accelerate their digital transformation.

With the capabilities of Apromore, TCDT will deliver cutting-edge business visualization and process mining services to clients in Japan, as an additional service to its current portfolio of offerings. In particular, Apromore allows the user to conduct critical analyses of business operations to identify bottlenecks, perform what-if scenarios and identify risks due to nonconformity. The technology features an intuitive design for ease of operation and analysis and is an open-source process mining tool supported by an active community of leading research institutions and experts worldwide.

We are pleased to sign a licensing agreement with TCDT, a company that understands the magnitude and importance of digital transformation, said CEO Sumitaka Kanno (Yamamoto). Though the prevalence of process mining is in its nascent stage, the growing concern among business managers struggling to optimize complex operations led us to pursue our initial exclusive reseller agreement with Apromore in June of last year. We intend to continue partnering with companies such as TCDT, as we expand our go-to-market efforts. We remain laser-focused on leveraging our exclusive right to resell Apromore in Japan as part of our own process mining service and plan to continue taking advantage of synergistic opportunities to scale our Digital Transformation initiative.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics to create tailored web experiences for their enterprise clients. HeartCores customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises.

