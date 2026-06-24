EQS-News: HEIDELBERG integrates the lifecycle business and global sales and service companies of the manroland sheetfed Group

EQS-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Takeover

HEIDELBERG integrates the lifecycle business and global sales and service companies of the manroland sheetfed Group



24.06.2026 / 07:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HEIDELBERG secures leading position in the printing and packaging industry and strengthens global lifecycle offering

Acquisition of manroland sheetfed’s service and spare parts business, including intellectual property, as well as approximately 35 market organizations with a global presence and about 600 employees

Customers benefit from a strong global partner and high-quality service

HEIDELBERG’s portfolio, service, and consumables offerings provide opportunities for systematic business expansion

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) today announced its plans to integrate the lifecycle business and the global sales and service subsidiaries of the manroland sheetfed Group. With this transaction, HEIDELBERG is securing its position as a global leader in the printing and packaging industry. The combination of two companies that have shaped the history of printing press manufacturing for decades brings together geographic presence, high service quality, and a consistent customer focus. In the initial phase, the primary focus will be on continuing to operate manroland systems by maintaining the global service and spare parts offerings.

Thanks to these combined activities, a comprehensive, globally positioned service and lifecycle portfolio, including specialists for comprehensive customer support, will be available in the future. The company is thus further expanding its offering as a full-service provider and laying the foundation for sustainable growth and increasing recurring revenue.

“With this transaction, we are ensuring that the acquired manroland business can continue to operate reliably. The combination of manroland sheetfed’s service and spare parts business and its sales subsidiaries with HEIDELBERG strengthens our global role as a systems integrator and enables us to seamlessly ensure the supply of manroland users worldwide. Together with our strong service and logistics network, we offer our customers a global range of service and spare parts,” says Jürgen Otto, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.

“The agreement with HEIDELBERG ensures continuity in service and spare parts supply while integrating the business into a global organization that has the necessary scale and infrastructure to support manroland users over the long term,” says Anthony Langley, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Langley Holdings plc.

Acquisition of the service and spare parts business, including intellectual property, as well as approximately 35 market organizations with a global presence and about 600 employees

As part of the transaction, HEIDELBERG is acquiring manroland sheetfed’s service and spare parts business through approximately 35 country organizations with about 600 employees. In addition, HEIDELBERG is acquiring the technology and intellectual property (IP) related to service and spare parts, as well as selected assets.

This integration significantly strengthens HEIDELBERG’s international structures, expands its sales and service network, and ensures continuity for well over 3,000 manroland users worldwide. At the same time, direct customer access is being expanded, and a solid foundation is being laid for further business growth. As part of the transaction, HEIDELBERG is also securing the IP for the Roland 900 / Cartonmaster in the large format sheetfed offset segment. The company is currently evaluating options for the production and further development of this system.

HEIDELBERG’s portfolio, service, and consumables offerings provide opportunities for systematic business expansion

By combining the customer bases, HEIDELBERG gains direct access to print shops with manroland sheetfed presses and assists them in continuing to operate their systems. To this end, HEIDELBERG is taking over service and spare parts supply worldwide effective immediately and is fully integrating these customers into its global service network. The familiar local contacts for manroland customers will generally remain in place.

Through integration into the HEIDELBERG infrastructure, manroland users also gain access to state-of-the-art technology, standardized service processes, and a consistent level of support worldwide in over 170 countries. For customers considering a technology change, HEIDELBERG also offers the option to upgrade to the latest Speedmaster systems. Upon request, a clear framework for a technological upgrade is available, enabling both technical improvements and efficiency gains. This is complemented by a significantly expanded range of lifecycle services—including consumables—that are rolled out specifically to the installed base.

Combined with HEIDELBERG’s Prinect workflow software, post-press solutions, and data-driven services, this creates an integrated end-to-end offering that boosts customer productivity while simultaneously unlocking additional, sustainable revenue potential for HEIDELBERG.

Dr. David Schmedding, Executive Board Member for Technology and Sales at HEIDELBERG, summarizes: “This integration is the next logical step in implementing our strategy in our core business. With the acquisition of the global service and spare parts business for manroland presses, we are offering print shops a seamless transition in the operation of their systems. Customers benefit from a significantly more comprehensive range of services, a reliable supply of spare parts, and innovative solutions from a single source. This creates sustainable added value for our customers worldwide.”

About HEIDELBERG:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has stood for innovation, quality, and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for more than 175 years. With a clear focus on growth, HEIDELBERG—as a full-service provider and systems integrator—is driving further development in its core areas of packaging and digital printing, software solutions, and the lifecycle business with service and consumables, enabling customers to achieve maximum productivity and efficiency. Building on decades of industry and systems expertise, the company is also strategically tapping into new markets in the fields of security, energy, charging infrastructure, and industrial system solutions—with clear scaling capabilities and attractive growth prospects. Thanks to a strong international presence in approximately 170 countries, the creativity and expertise of its roughly 9,500 employees, its own production facilities in Europe, China, and the U.S., and one of the largest global sales and service networks, the company is well positioned globally.

Image 1: HEIDELBERG is now handling the entire service and spare parts business for manroland machines.

Image 2: With HEIDELBERG’s global service network spanning over 170 countries, customers benefit from centralized support and a consistently high level of service quality.

Image 3: HEIDELBERG supports manroland customers in ensuring the reliable continued operation of their systems and offers the option to upgrade to state-of-the-art Speedmaster technology, such as the global bestseller Speedmaster CX 104.

Images and further information about the company are available on the Investor Relations and Press Portal of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.



For further information:

Corporate Communications

Thomas Fichtl

Phone: +49 6222 82-67123

Email: Thomas.Fichtl@heidelberg.com

Matthias Hartung

Phone: +49 6222 82-67174

Email: Matthias.Hartung@heidelberg.com

Investor Relations

Sascha Donat

Phone: +49 6222 82-64201

Email: Sascha.Donat@heidelberg.com

Important Note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the management of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Although management believes these assumptions and estimates to be accurate, actual future developments and results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors may include, for example, changes in the overall economic situation, exchange rates, and interest rates, as well as changes within the graphic arts industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft makes no warranty and assumes no liability that future developments and actual results will correspond to the assumptions and estimates expressed in this press release.