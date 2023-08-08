EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Heidelberg Pharmas Partner Takeda Reached Development Milestone

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Heidelberg Pharma AG: Heidelberg Pharmas Partner Takeda Reached Development Milestone



08.08.2023 / 07:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharmas Partner Takeda Reached Development Milestone

Ladenburg, Germany, 8 August 2023 Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) announced today that its partner Takeda reached a development milestone for starting a GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) toxicology study for an Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate. Upon achievement of the milestone, Heidelberg Pharma received a milestone payment. The payment was already budgeted for in Heidelberg Pharma's financial forecast for financial year 2023.

Prof. Andreas Pahl, CSO of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: "We are happy that the development of Takedas ATAC candidate, an Amanitin-based ADC, is progressing successfully and that the important GLP study was started. We are looking forward to the next development steps."

In 2022, Takeda exclusively licensed the worldwide development and commercialization rights from Heidelberg Pharma for the use of the ATAC technology with an antibody directed to a defined target and the resulting product candidates.

About Heidelberg Pharma's proprietary ATAC technology

Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) combine the high affinity and specificity of antibodies with the potency of cytotoxic small molecules for the treatment of cancer. Heidelberg Pharma works with ADCs based on its proprietary ATAC technology using Amanitin as the active ingredient. Amanitin belongs to the amatoxin molecules, bicyclic peptides that occur naturally in the green deathcap mushroom. Amanitin inhibits mRNA transcription by binding to RNA polymerase II, a mechanism that is crucial for the survival of eukaryotic cells. Inhibition of RNA polymerase II is a new mode of action for cancer therapy. In preclinical testing, ATACs have been shown to be highly efficacious, overcoming frequently encountered resistance mechanisms and combating even quiescent tumor cells.

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Companys own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. Further ATAC candidates are being developed against different targets such as CD37, PSMA or GCC each in the indications non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/.

ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH in the EU and the USA.

Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Corporate Communications

Sylvia Wimmer

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

E-Mail: investors@hdpharma.com

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg

IR/PR support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-Mail: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.