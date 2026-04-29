Heidelberg Pharma Aktie
WKN DE: A11QVV / ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
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29.04.2026 07:05:03
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Interim Statement on the First Three Months of Financial Year 2026
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EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
Heidelberg Pharma AG: Interim Statement on the First Three Months of Financial Year 2026
Ladenburg, Germany, 29 April 2026 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), today reported on the first three months of fiscal year 2026 (1 December 2025 – 28 February 2026) and the Group’s financial figures.
Dr. Dongzhou Jeffery Liu, CEO of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: “We achieved significant progress in the first quarter of 2026, both financially and in clinical development. In particular, we reached a major milestone with the completion of our Phase I clinical study with pamlectabart tismanitin (HDP-101). The treatment was well tolerated across all dose levels, and a recommended Phase IIa dose (RP2D) was confirmed without reaching a maximum tolerated dose. Our focus is now on the start of the Phase IIa trial, which will further evaluate the potential of pamlectabart tismanitin in an expanded patient population. We are happy to announce that the first patient has already been dosed.
Our partner programs continue to develop dynamically: Huadong Medicine has initiated a bridging study with pamlectabart tismanitin in China, and Takeda has started clinical development of its Amanitin-based ADC. Both advances triggered milestone payments for Heidelberg Pharma.”
Walter Miller, Chief Financial Officer of Heidelberg Pharma AG, added: “We also achieved significant progress in the company’s financing in the first quarter. The amendment to the license agreement with HealthCare Royalty, with the participation of Soleus Capital, and the associated upfront payment of USD 20 million extend our financial runway to mid-2027 based on current planning and provide a solid foundation for the continued clinical development of pamlectabart tismanitin. Further positive momentum is expected from milestone payments already received and planned from our partners Takeda and Huadong. As I will be leaving Heidelberg Pharma at the end of April following the conclusion of my Management Board contract, I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their trust and valuable collaboration. I wish the team and my successor, Peter Willinger, every success in the company’s continued development and in advancing our ADC candidates.”
Important operational developments and achievements
Progress in the partnering programs
Events after the reporting period
Results of operations, financial position and net assets
The basis of consolidation as of the reporting date comprises Heidelberg Pharma AG and Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH and the two companies established in the previous year, HDP G250 AG & Co. KG and HDP G250 Beteiligungs GmbH. These two companies are affiliated below the parent company Heidelberg Pharma AG, are not operationally active and are each fully consolidated.
The reporting period referred to below covers 1 December 2025 to 28 February 2026 (Q1 2026).
In the first three months of fiscal year 2026, the Group generated sales revenue and other income totaling EUR 4.1 million (previous year: EUR 2.9 million). This includes EUR 3.0 million in sales revenue (previous year: EUR 1.3 million), which consists largely of milestone payments and sales of materials.
Other income decreased to EUR 1.0 million compared to the previous year (EUR 1.6 million), which had been primarily driven by a milestone payment related to a prior minority stake sale (Emergence).
Operating expenses, including depreciation, amounted to EUR 8.4 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 9.0 million). Cost of sales amounted to EUR 0.4 million, a significant increase from the prior-year figure of EUR 0.04 million due to material purchases. Research and development costs of EUR 6.1 million decreased compared to the same quarter of the previous year (EUR 6.6 million) and, at 72% of operating expenses, represented the largest cost item. Both periods were primarily characterized by cost-intensive external manufacturing for internal and external ADC projects as well as clinical development. Administrative expenses in the first three months of 2026 amounted to EUR 1.6 million, remaining at the same level as the previous year (EUR 1.6 million). This includes, among other things, costs for holding activities and stock exchange listing. Other expenses for business development, marketing, and all other activities decreased from EUR 0.7 million to EUR 0.4 million compared to the previous year, primarily due to foreign currency valuation adjustments also included in this category (EUR 0.3 million each).
The Heidelberg Pharma Group´s net loss decreased for the first three months of the fiscal year to EUR 4.3 million compared to the previous year (EUR 5.9 million). Basic earnings per share based on the weighted average number of shares issued during the reporting period improved from EUR -0.13 in the previous year to EUR -0.09 in the past quarter as a result of the decreased loss.
Total assets as of 28 February 2026 amounted to EUR 30.8 million and were below the comparable figure as of 30 November 2025 (EUR 38.1 million) due to the loss for the period as well as reduced liabilities and a corresponding decrease in cash. At EUR -15.2 million, equity was also below the figure at the end of the 2025 fiscal year (EUR -10.9 million). This corresponds to an equity ratio of -49.2% (30 November 2025: -28.6%). No corporate actions were carried out during the reporting period. Heidelberg Pharma AG’s share capital thus remained unchanged at EUR 46,784,317, divided into 46,784,317 no-par bearer shares.
At the end of the fiscal quarter, cash amounted to EUR 9.3 million (30 November 2025: EUR 15.0 million). Heidelberg Pharma thus recorded an average cash outflow of EUR 1.9 million per month in the first quarter of the fiscal year (previous year: EUR 2.9 million).
Financial outlook for 2026
Heidelberg Pharma confirms the forecast published in March and expects consolidated revenue and other income for the 2026 fiscal year to total between EUR 11.0 million and EUR 15.0 million.
Heidelberg Pharma expects that the cost-cutting measures, including staff reductions, will be fully implemented by mid-2026, thereby significantly reducing operating expenses compared to previous periods.
If revenues and expenses develop as anticipated, the planned change in cash for Heidelberg Pharma’s operating activities in fiscal year 2026 is likely to improve compared to 2025 (EUR -14.4 million). The forecast takes into account the inflows from Soleus Capital. Accordingly, the change in cash could range between EUR 0.0 and EUR -4.0 million.
Based on the currently planned business performance, total operating expenses in 2026 are expected to range between EUR 25.0 million and EUR 29.0 million, which is significantly lower than the figure for the 2025 fiscal year (EUR 49.0 million).
An operating result of between EUR -13.0 million and EUR -17.0 million is expected for 2026 (2025: EUR -42.1 million).
Based on current internal planning, the Group is financed until mid-2027.
There will be no conference call on this interim management statement. The complete figures for the interim financial statements can be downloaded from http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/ ”Press & Investors > Announcements > Financial Reports > Interim statement on the first three months of 2026”.
Key figures for the Heidelberg Pharma Group (unaudited)
1 The reporting period begins on 1 December and ends on 28 February.
About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to develop cancer therapies using Amanitin, a compound derived from the green death cap mushroom. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology.
Lead candidate HDP-101 (INN: pamlectabart tismanitin) is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. The candidate has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. A second ATAC candidate, HDP-102 is in clinical development stage in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. HDP-103 against metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and HDP-104 targeting gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer have completed preclinical development. These programs are available for partnering.
The Company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will”, "should”, "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
[1] Q1 2026: Strong Revenue Growth and Therapeutics Pipeline Advancement - 06 Apr 2026
29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
|E-mail:
|investors@hdpharma.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QVV0
|WKN:
|A11QVV
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2316992
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2316992 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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