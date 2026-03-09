Heidelberg Pharma Aktie
WKN DE: A11QVV / ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
09.03.2026 07:12:53
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma and HealthCare Royalty Announce Amendment to Existing Royalty Agreement and the Participation of Soleus Capital
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
PRESS RELEASE
Heidelberg Pharma and HealthCare Royalty Announce Amendment to Existing Royalty Agreement and the Participation of Soleus Capital
Ladenburg, Germany, 9 March 2026 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical stage biotech company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), announced on 7 March an additional amendment to its existing royalty purchase agreement with HealthCare Royalty (HCRx) and the participation of Soleus Capital Management, L.P. (Soleus Capital), a US-based life sciences investment firm, on behalf of its Soleus Capital Credit Opportunities Fund I, L.P. (and its affiliated funds). The amended agreement covers the partial monetization of Heidelberg Pharma’s future royalties on the worldwide sales of Telix Pharmaceuticals’ imaging diagnostic agent TLX250-Px. In conjunction with the amendment, Heidelberg Pharma is eligible to receive USD 20 million from Soleus Capital, subject to customary closing conditions. Another payment of USD 25 million will become due upon FDA approval of TLX250-Px.
In March 2024, Heidelberg Pharma entered into an agreement with HCRx for the sale of royalties on TLX250-Px up to a defined cap, which agreement was subsequently amended in March 2025. As part of the current amendment, Heidelberg Pharma has agreed to an increased cap on total payments alongside certain other contractual changes. The participation of Soleus Capital has no impact on the payments from HCRx.
Key terms of the agreement between Heidelberg Pharma, HCRx and Soleus Capital are:
Dr Dongzhou Jeffery Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Heidelberg Pharma, commented: “We are very delighted that Soleus Capital joined the existing agreement with HCRx. The initial milestone payment from Soleus Capital will provide us with non-dilutive financing and will secure the Company’s financing until mid-2027. We are confident that TLX250-Px will receive FDA approval, that will trigger further milestone payments from our partners HCRx and Soleus Capital.”
“We are excited to partner with Heidelberg Pharma and HCRx on this transaction,” said Ben Lund, Partner at Soleus Capital. “There is significant unmet need for effective diagnostic agents for kidney cancer. Following approval by global regulatory authorities, we believe that TLX250-Px will become the new standard-of-care for the identification of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and other CAIX-expressing tumors.”
About TLX250-Px
About Heidelberg Pharma
The lead candidate HDP-101 (INN: pamlectabart tismanitin) is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. The candidate has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. A second ATAC candidate, HDP-102 is in clinical development stage in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. HDP-103 against metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and HDP-104 targeting gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer have completed preclinical development. Heidelberg Pharma is open for partnering.
The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
About HealthCare Royalty
HEALTHCARE ROYALTY®, HEALTHCARE ROYALTY PARTNERS® and HCRx® are registered trademarks of HealthCare Royalty Management, LLC.
About Soleus Capital Management
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
09.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
