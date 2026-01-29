EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma Received Development Milestone Payment from Partner Takeda

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Heidelberg Pharma Received Development Milestone Payment from Partner Takeda



29.01.2026 / 13:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma Received Development Milestone Payment from Partner Takeda

Ladenburg, Germany, 29 January 2026 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical stage biotech company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), today announced that it has received a milestone payment under the terms of its license agreement with partner Takeda based on the achievement of a clinical development milestone for Takeda’s investigational medicine that utilizes Amanitin-based Antibody Drug Conjugate (ATAC) technology licensed from Heidelberg Pharma. With the dosing of the first patient in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with solid tumors, a milestone payment to Heidelberg Pharma became due. Financial details were not disclosed.

Dr. Dongzhou Jeffery Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: "We are very delighted that our partner Takeda is progressing the development of their investigational medicine that utilizes ATAC technology, and that we have received the according milestone payment. We congratulate the Takeda team and wish them every success in clinical development. With this, three candidates that leverage ATAC technology are now in clinical development, two that are proprietary to Heidelberg Pharma including HDP-101 (INN: pamlectabart tismanitin) and HDP-102, and one under the responsibility of our partner. For us, this is a further validation of the potential of our unique Amanitin-based ADC technology."

Takeda exclusively licensed the worldwide development and commercialization rights from Heidelberg Pharma for the use of the ATAC technology with an antibody directed to a defined target and the resulting product candidate. Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda is responsible for the development, as well as commercialization, of the resulting product candidate.



About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company working on a new treatment approach in oncology and developing novel drugs based on its ADC technologies for the targeted and highly effective treatment of cancer. ADCs are antibody-drug conjugates that combine the specificity of antibodies with the efficacy of toxins to fight cancer. Selected antibodies are loaded with cytotoxic compounds, that are transported into diseased cells. Inside the cells, the toxins then unleash their effect and kill the diseased cells.

Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to use the compound Amanitin from the green death cap mushroom in cancer therapy. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology.

The lead candidate HDP-101 (INN: pamlectabart tismanitin) is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. The candidate has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. A second ATAC candidate, HDP-102 is in clinical development stage in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. HDP-103 against metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and HDP-104 targeting gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer have completed preclinical development. Heidelberg Pharma is open for partnering.

The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com

ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.

Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Sylvia Wimmer

Director Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

E-Mail: investors@hdpharma.com

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg

IR/PR-Support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-Mail: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will”, "should”, "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.