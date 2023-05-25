|
25.05.2023 15:17:55
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma reports on the results of the Annual General Meeting 2023
|
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PRESS RELEASE
Heidelberg Pharma reports on the results of the Annual General Meeting 2023
Ladenburg, Germany, 25 May 2023 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) announced that the company's shareholders approved the following proposed resolutions of the management with a large majority (between 96,30 % and 99,99 %) at today's ordinary virtual Annual General Meeting:
Attendance (incl. postal votes cast) at the Annual General Meeting 2023 corresponded to 84,24 % of the current capital stock.
About Heidelberg Pharma
The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA-ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. Further ATAC candidates are being developed against different targets such as CD37, PSMA or GCC each in the indications non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer.
Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.
ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH in the EU and the USA.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
25.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
|E-mail:
|investors@hdpharma.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QVV0
|WKN:
|A11QVV
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1642179
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1642179 25.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heidelberg Pharma AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Heidelberg Pharma AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|3,82
|-0,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiterhin keine Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit: Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Markt konnte frühe Gewinne letztlich nicht halten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab ebenfalls leicht nach. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte hauptsächlich Verluste zu sehen.