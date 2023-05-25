EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma reports on the results of the Annual General Meeting 2023

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Heidelberg Pharma reports on the results of the Annual General Meeting 2023



25.05.2023 / 15:17 CET/CEST

Heidelberg Pharma reports on the results of the Annual General Meeting 2023

Ladenburg, Germany, 25 May 2023 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) announced that the company's shareholders approved the following proposed resolutions of the management with a large majority (between 96,30 % and 99,99 %) at today's ordinary virtual Annual General Meeting:

Discharge of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2022

Appointment of the auditors and group auditors for fiscal year 2022/2023

Election of a new Supervisory Board member

Amendments to the Articles of Association relating to the holding of a virtual Annual General Meeting, the virtual participation of Supervisory Board members and the quorum of the Supervisory Board

Authorization to grant subscription rights (Heidelberg Pharma Stock Option Plan 2023), reduction of individual Conditional Capitals, creation of a Conditional Capital 2023/I, and corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association

Approval of the remuneration report

Attendance (incl. postal votes cast) at the Annual General Meeting 2023 corresponded to 84,24 % of the current capital stock.



For more information on the Annual General Meeting, including the voting results, please visit: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/agm

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the companys own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations.

The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA-ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. Further ATAC candidates are being developed against different targets such as CD37, PSMA or GCC each in the indications non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com .

ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH in the EU and the USA.

Kontakt

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Corporate Communications

Sylvia Wimmer

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

E-Mail: investors@hdpharma.com

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg

IR/PR-Support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-Mail: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu



