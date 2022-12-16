EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma Signs Research and Exclusive Option Agreement with Binghamton University on Immunostimulatory Technology Platform

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Heidelberg Pharma Signs Research and Exclusive Option Agreement with Binghamton University on Immunostimulatory Technology Platform



16.12.2022 / 09:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma Signs Research and Exclusive Option Agreement with Binghamton University on Immunostimulatory Technology Platform

Ladenburg, Germany, 16 December 2022 Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has entered into a research and exclusive option agreement with Binghamton University, State University of New York, Binghamton, NY, USA, related to a novel and proprietary immunostimulatory technology platform.

The platform includes potent novel immunostimulatory compounds and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) technology for the specific delivery of these compounds to tumor tissue. The resulting immunostimulatory ADCs have the potential to harness the patients own immune system to attack and eliminate malignancies. These immunostimulatory agents are synergistic with cytotoxic agents, including ADCs generated by Heidelberg Pharmas ATAC technology. The scientific team at Binghamton University has generated a solid preclinical data package demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity.

Prof. Andreas Pahl, Chief Scientific Officer of Heidelberg Pharma, commented: This novel approach of the researchers at Binghamton University has the potential to overcome the weaknesses and limitations of previous attempts in the field of immunostimulatory therapeutics. We were very impressed by their preclinical data, and we would like to use the potential of this promising platform to enrich and broaden our ADC pipeline with molecules that function synergistically with cytotoxic agents.

Dr. L. Nathan Tumey, Lead Investigator, Assistant Graduate Director, and Associate Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Binghamton University added: We are very pleased to have found Heidelberg Pharma as a new cooperation partner for our immunostimulatory technology platform. Heidelberg Pharma has world-class expertise in the ADC therapeutic modality, and we appreciate their ability to discover and develop lifesaving treatments for patients in oncology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Heidelberg Pharma has an exclusive option to license the platform, which can be used to develop immunostimulatory ADCs.

The agreement was signed by the subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH and by The Research Foundation for The State University of New York on behalf of Binghamton University.

About Heidelberg Pharma's proprietary ATAC technology

Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) combine the high affinity and specificity of antibodies with the potency of cytotoxic small molecules for the treatment of cancer. ATACs are ADCs whose active ingredient is the mushroom toxin Amanitin. Amanitin inhibits mRNA transcription by binding to RNA polymerase II, a mechanism that is crucial for the survival of eukaryotic cells. In preclinical testing, ATACs have been shown to be highly efficacious, overcoming frequently encountered resistance mechanisms and combating even quiescent tumor cells.

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Companys own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. Further ATAC candidates are being developed against different targets such as CD37, PSMA or GCC each in the indications non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/.

ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH in the EU and the USA.

About Binghamton University

Binghamton University, also known as the State University of New York at Binghamton, is one of four doctoral granting research universities in the SUNY system. It is ranked as an R1 university according to the Carnegie classification, with annual research expenditures exceeding $50 million. The School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, a research-intensive pharmacy school established in 2016, has rapidly become a hub of health-sciences research for Binghamton University and the Southern Tier of New York.

Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Corporate Communications

Sylvia Wimmer

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

E-Mail: investors@hdpharma.com

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg

IR/PR support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-Mail: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.