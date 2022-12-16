EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma Signs Research and Exclusive Option Agreement with Binghamton University on Immunostimulatory Technology Platform

|
Ladenburg, Germany, 16 December 2022 Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has entered into a research and exclusive option agreement with Binghamton University, State University of New York, Binghamton, NY, USA, related to a novel and proprietary immunostimulatory technology platform.
The platform includes potent novel immunostimulatory compounds and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) technology for the specific delivery of these compounds to tumor tissue. The resulting immunostimulatory ADCs have the potential to harness the patients own immune system to attack and eliminate malignancies. These immunostimulatory agents are synergistic with cytotoxic agents, including ADCs generated by Heidelberg Pharmas ATAC technology. The scientific team at Binghamton University has generated a solid preclinical data package demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity.
Prof. Andreas Pahl, Chief Scientific Officer of Heidelberg Pharma, commented: This novel approach of the researchers at Binghamton University has the potential to overcome the weaknesses and limitations of previous attempts in the field of immunostimulatory therapeutics. We were very impressed by their preclinical data, and we would like to use the potential of this promising platform to enrich and broaden our ADC pipeline with molecules that function synergistically with cytotoxic agents.
Dr. L. Nathan Tumey, Lead Investigator, Assistant Graduate Director, and Associate Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Binghamton University added: We are very pleased to have found Heidelberg Pharma as a new cooperation partner for our immunostimulatory technology platform. Heidelberg Pharma has world-class expertise in the ADC therapeutic modality, and we appreciate their ability to discover and develop lifesaving treatments for patients in oncology.
Under the terms of the agreement, Heidelberg Pharma has an exclusive option to license the platform, which can be used to develop immunostimulatory ADCs.
The agreement was signed by the subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH and by The Research Foundation for The State University of New York on behalf of Binghamton University.
Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA.
ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH in the EU and the USA.
