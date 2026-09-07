Heidelberg Pharma Aktie

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WKN DE: A11QVV / ISIN: DE000A11QVV0

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07.09.2026 08:59:43

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma to Present New Clinical Data on Lead ATAC Candidate Pamlectabart Tismanitin at International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting 2026

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Conference
Heidelberg Pharma to Present New Clinical Data on Lead ATAC Candidate Pamlectabart Tismanitin at International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting 2026

07.09.2026 / 08:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma to Present New Clinical Data on Lead ATAC Candidate Pamlectabart Tismanitin at International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting 2026

Ladenburg, Germany, 7 September 2026 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical stage company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), will present new data from its Phase I/IIa clinical study with lead Amanitin-based ADC candidate, pamlectabart tismanitin (HDP-101), at the 23rd International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting, being held in Glasgow, Scotland, on 23 to 26 September 2026.

Pamlectabart tismanitin is an Anti-BCMA antibody-Amanitin drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), a bone marrow cancer with a high unmet medical need. Phase I of the trial was a dose escalation study to determine an optimal and safe dose level of the candidate for the Phase IIa part of the study.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Poster title: HDP-101, a BCMA-Targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate with a Novel Amanitin Payload, Establishes the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) in a clinical Phase 1 trial on Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Poster number: PA-216
Session: Poster Session
Date and time: Wednesday, 23 September 2026, 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm (BST)
Location: Scottish Events Campus, Hall 4

The Phase I part of the study including ten patient cohorts was completed in April 2026 and the recommended dose for the Phase IIa part (Recommended Phase 2 Dose; RP2D) was determined. The Phase IIa part is progressing as planned.

Pamlectabart tismanitin demonstrated consistent clinical activity with a favorable safety profile in heavily pretreated RRMM patients supporting the potential of the candidate as a novel payload BCMA-targeted ADC therapy.

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to develop cancer therapies using Amanitin, a compound derived from the green death cap mushroom. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology.

Lead candidate HDP-101 (INN: pamlectabart tismanitin) is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. The candidate has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. A second ATAC candidate, HDP-102 is in clinical development stage in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. HDP-103 against metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and HDP-104 targeting gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer have completed preclinical development. These programs are available for partnering.

The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/.

ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.

 

Contact
Heidelberg Pharma AG
Sylvia Wimmer
Senior Director Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 6203 1009 1004
E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Wallstadter Straße 59, 68526 Ladenburg		 IR/PR-Support
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold (CIRO)
Managing Director & Partner
Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40
E-mail: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu  
 

 

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.


07.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Wallstadter Straße 59
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 6203 10090
E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
WKN: A11QVV
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200E09XYBYITR1W32
EQS News ID: 2394648

 
End of News EQS News Service

2394648  07.09.2026 CET/CEST

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