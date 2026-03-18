Heidelberg Pharma Aktie
WKN DE: A11QVV / ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
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18.03.2026 06:55:14
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma to Receive Milestone Payment from Partner Huadong for Clinical Study with HDP-101 in China
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EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Heidelberg Pharma to Receive Milestone Payment from Partner Huadong for Clinical Study with HDP-101 in China
Ladenburg, Germany, 18 March 2026 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), today announced that its partner Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd., Hangzhou, China, (SZ 000963; Huadong) has reached a development milestone under the terms of the license agreement from February 2022. With the dosing of the first patient in a clinical study with HDP-101 (INN: pamlectabart tismanitin) in China, a planned milestone payment to Heidelberg Pharma became due and is being processed. Financial details were not disclosed.
The clinical Phase I trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of Heidelberg Pharma’s lead ATAC candidate pamlectabart tismanitin in Chinese population with plasma cell disorders including multiple myeloma. This bridging study is conducted in addition to the existing clinical program with this ATAC to ensure that safety and efficacy of the ATAC is comparable across diverse populations. The study has initiated dosing at 140 µg/kg, a dose level previously shown to be safe and well tolerated in the Caucasian ethnicity.
Dr. Donghzou Jeffery Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: "The start of clinical development in China is an important milestone for us and Huadong, enabling us to test this product candidate not only in Europe and the US but also in Asia. With our unique payload Amanitin we have a clear differentiation in the ADC space. We are confident that pamlectabart tismanitin will demonstrate consistent safety and tolerability in the Chinese population and firmly believe in its therapeutic potential for various patient groups.”
About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to develop cancer therapies using Amanitin, a compound derived from the green death cap mushroom. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology.
The lead candidate HDP-101 (INN: pamlectabart tismanitin) is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. The candidate has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. A second ATAC candidate, HDP-102 is in clinical development stage in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. HDP-103 against metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and HDP-104 targeting gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer have completed preclinical development. Heidelberg Pharma is open for partnering.
The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
18.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
|E-mail:
|investors@hdpharma.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QVV0
|WKN:
|A11QVV
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2293188
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2293188 18.03.2026 CET/CEST
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