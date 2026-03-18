EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma to Receive Milestone Payment from Partner Huadong for Clinical Study with HDP-101 in China

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Heidelberg Pharma to Receive Milestone Payment from Partner Huadong for Clinical Study with HDP-101 in China



18.03.2026 / 06:55 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma to Receive Milestone Payment from Partner Huadong for Clinical Study with HDP-101 in China

First patient dosed in Huadong’s Phase I study with HDP-101 in China

Trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of HDP-101 in Chinese population with plasma cell disorders including multiple myeloma

Ladenburg, Germany, 18 March 2026 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), today announced that its partner Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd., Hangzhou, China, (SZ 000963; Huadong) has reached a development milestone under the terms of the license agreement from February 2022. With the dosing of the first patient in a clinical study with HDP-101 (INN: pamlectabart tismanitin) in China, a planned milestone payment to Heidelberg Pharma became due and is being processed. Financial details were not disclosed.

The clinical Phase I trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of Heidelberg Pharma’s lead ATAC candidate pamlectabart tismanitin in Chinese population with plasma cell disorders including multiple myeloma. This bridging study is conducted in addition to the existing clinical program with this ATAC to ensure that safety and efficacy of the ATAC is comparable across diverse populations. The study has initiated dosing at 140 µg/kg, a dose level previously shown to be safe and well tolerated in the Caucasian ethnicity.

Dr. Donghzou Jeffery Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: "The start of clinical development in China is an important milestone for us and Huadong, enabling us to test this product candidate not only in Europe and the US but also in Asia. With our unique payload Amanitin we have a clear differentiation in the ADC space. We are confident that pamlectabart tismanitin will demonstrate consistent safety and tolerability in the Chinese population and firmly believe in its therapeutic potential for various patient groups.”

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to develop cancer therapies using Amanitin, a compound derived from the green death cap mushroom. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology.

The lead candidate HDP-101 (INN: pamlectabart tismanitin) is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. The candidate has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. A second ATAC candidate, HDP-102 is in clinical development stage in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. HDP-103 against metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and HDP-104 targeting gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer have completed preclinical development. Heidelberg Pharma is open for partnering.

The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com

ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.

Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Sylvia Wimmer

Senior Director Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 6203 1009-1004

E-Mail: investors@hdpharma.com

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg

IR/PR-Support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-Mail: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu

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