EQS-News: Heliad invests in Aikido to drive the future of self-securing software

Frankfurt am Main, January 14, 2026 – Heliad has announced its participation in Aikido’s USD 60m Series B funding round. Led by DST Global, the round values the company at USD 1 billion, marking a historic milestone: Aikido is now one of the fastest cybersecurity companies globally to reach unicorn status.



Growth Story: From “no bullsh*t security” to $1B in 3 years In an industry traditionally dominated by Palo Alto and Tel Aviv, Aikido has emerged as a rare European champion. By rejecting complex, analyst-focused tools in favor of a developer-first approach, the company has grown from a challenger brand to a category leader in just three years. This rapid ascent is backed by proven traction: Hypergrowth: Achieved 5x revenue growth and 3x customer growth.

Achieved 5x revenue growth and 3x customer growth. Global Scale: Trusted by 100,000+ teams globally.

Trusted by 100,000+ teams globally. Industry leaders trust Aikido: Trusted by Premier League, Soundcloud, Niantic, Visma, Revolut, n8n, Legora, Tines and many more.



Product Vision: Self-Securing Software With the launch of Aikido Infinite, the company is introducing the next frontier: self-securing software. As AI and autonomous agents reshape how code is built, Aikido provides the critical infrastructure to ensure software can secure itself in real-time.



About Heliad:

eliad (Stock ticker A7A, ISIN DE0001218063) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets. An evergreen structure positions Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles, while providing shareholders with proprietary access to pre-IPO market returns without limitations on investment size or terms.

Contact:

Heliad AG

Tel: +49 69 719 12 80 00

