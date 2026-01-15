FinLab Aktie
WKN DE: 121806 / ISIN: DE0001218063
15.01.2026 11:25:44
EQS-News: Heliad invests in Aikido to drive the future of self-securing software
EQS-News: Heliad AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
Frankfurt am Main, January 14, 2026 – Heliad has announced its participation in Aikido’s USD 60m Series B funding round. Led by DST Global, the round values the company at USD 1 billion, marking a historic milestone: Aikido is now one of the fastest cybersecurity companies globally to reach unicorn status.
Growth Story: From “no bullsh*t security” to $1B in 3 years In an industry traditionally dominated by Palo Alto and Tel Aviv, Aikido has emerged as a rare European champion. By rejecting complex, analyst-focused tools in favor of a developer-first approach, the company has grown from a challenger brand to a category leader in just three years. This rapid ascent is backed by proven traction:
Core Insight: Security as Engineering Aikido is redefining the sector by treating security as an engineering discipline. Instead of acting as a compliance hurdle, the platform integrates directly into the development lifecycle, empowering builders to ship secure code without slowing down.
Product Vision: Self-Securing Software With the launch of Aikido Infinite, the company is introducing the next frontier: self-securing software. As AI and autonomous agents reshape how code is built, Aikido provides the critical infrastructure to ensure software can secure itself in real-time.
About Heliad:
eliad (Stock ticker A7A, ISIN DE0001218063) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets. An evergreen structure positions Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles, while providing shareholders with proprietary access to pre-IPO market returns without limitations on investment size or terms.
For more information about Heliad, please visit www.heliad.com and follow on LinkedIn to stay updated.
Contact:
Heliad AG
Tel: +49 69 719 12 80 00
E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com
15.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heliad AG
|Ulmenstraße 37-39
|60325 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 999
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@heliad.com
|Internet:
|www.heliad.com
|ISIN:
|DE0001218063
|WKN:
|121806
|Indices:
|Basic Board
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2260658
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2260658 15.01.2026 CET/CEST
