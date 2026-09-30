EQS-News: HELIOS SOLAR AG ADVANCES 1 GW MALAYSIAN SOLAR PROJECT WITH CAPITAL MARKETS AND OFFTAKE FRAMEWORK

EQS-News: HELIOS SOLAR AG / Key word(s): Financing/Alliance

HELIOS SOLAR AG ADVANCES 1 GW MALAYSIAN SOLAR PROJECT WITH CAPITAL MARKETS AND OFFTAKE FRAMEWORK



30.09.2026 / 08:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Specialist appointments move technical development forward

KLDX collaboration explores investor access, renewable energy products and corporate demand

Helios Solar AG (“Helios”) is advancing the Helios Solar Park in Gua Musang, Kelantan, through four specialist consultant appointments and agreements aimed at developing the project’s commercial and construction pathways.

The planned development combines 1,000 MWp of solar capacity with 1,600 MWh of battery storage on approximately 3,000 acres. Helios is targeting commercial operation in 2028–2029 and is progressing the project under Malaysia’s Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS).

For prospective capital providers, the latest steps address several linked requirements: technical design, grid studies, environmental and social assessments, potential corporate offtake and routes to financing. Helios has appointed AHAR Consultant PLT as lead engineering and high-voltage consultant; Angkasa Consulting Services Sdn Bhd for civil, structural, mechanical and electrical engineering; Total Power Solutions Sdn Bhd for the power system study; and TNB Labs for environmental and social impact assessments.

Helios is also entering a Fundraising and Strategic Services Agreement with regulated Malaysian digital asset platform Kapital DX (KLDX). The collaboration will explore distribution of renewable energy certificates and other environmental products, outreach to potential virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) offtakers, and possible tokenised note structures and investor distribution pathways. These are development avenues; no securities issuance, financing commitment or offtake contract is being announced.

“The Helios Solar Park is about innovation at every level — innovation in engineering, innovation in how we structure capital, and innovation in how renewable energy connects with the corporations and communities that need it,” said Dato Ken Ong. “Bringing on these four specialist consultants, alongside our agreements with KLDX and Power China, moves us decisively from concept into execution.”

Separately, Helios and SINOHYDRO CORPORATION (M) SDN BHD have signed an Expression of Interest toward a joint engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning partnership. A binding agreement remains subject to final technical and commercial terms.

Helios will now continue detailed engineering, grid and interconnection planning, environmental and regulatory work, battery integration, capital structuring and engagement with prospective corporate offtakers. The project’s target operating window remains subject to the completion of these development steps.

Contact Investor Relations

Maximilian Fischer, Head of Investor Relations, E-Mail: max@heliospv.net

Manuel Taverne, Co-Head of Investor Relations, E-Mail: m.taverne@max-em.de

Contact Media

Poh, Marketing Manager, Helios Photovoltaic Sdn. Bhd., pohtl@heliospv.net

About HELIOS SOLAR AG (www.heliossolarag.com)

HELIOS SOLAR AG is an internationally active developer of photovoltaic projects with a focus on the attractive growth markets of Asia and Europe. The Company develops, finances and implements solar energy projects across the entire value chain, pursuing both the sale of fully developed projects and the selective establishment of its own portfolio of long-term income-generating assets. Leveraging its international expertise and regional market presence, HELIOS is well positioned to benefit sustainably from the accelerating global expansion of solar energy.