EQS-News: HELIOS SOLAR AG / Key word(s): Statement/Agreement

Helios Solar AG gibt Absichtserklärung mit Galaxy Venus Data Center zur Prüfung einer Stromversorgung aus erneuerbaren Energien in Malaysia bekannt



25.11.2026 / 15:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Helios Solar AG (“Helios” or the "Group"), a renewable energy company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A42D2N5), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Helios Solar Park Sdn. Bhd. ("HSP") has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Galaxy Venus Data Center Sdn. Bhd. ("GDC") to explore a potential strategic collaboration involving the supply of renewable electricity to GDC's proposed data center development in Perak, Malaysia.

The proposed collaboration aims to evaluate the feasibility and commercial arrangements for supplying renewable electricity to GDC’s planned data center, including potential renewable power generation, energy storage solutions, grid connectivity and backup electricity supply.

Under the MoU, GDC has been identified as a prospective off-taker of renewable electricity from the Helios Solar Park development in Gua Musang, Kelantan, under Malaysia's Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme ("CRESS"). Any electricity supply arrangement remains subject to satisfactory feasibility assessments, agreement on commercial and technical terms, and the negotiation and execution of a definitive Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”).

The identification of GDC as a prospective off-taker marks a potential milestone in the commercial development of Helios Solar Park's Gua Musang, Kelantan project. By engaging with a prospective corporate electricity offtaker at an early stage, HSP aims to explore opportunities to establish long-term renewable electricity supply arrangements, enhance project revenue visibility and support the project's future financing and development requirements.

Helios is introducing the Helios Solar Park— a 1,000MWp solar photovoltaic facility supported by a 1,600MWh battery energy storage system. The project will be developed across 3,000 acres in Gua Musang, Kelantan, with targeted commercial operations between 2028 and 2029.

“We are pleased to explore this collaboration with Galaxy Venus Data Center. Malaysia’s expanding data center industry presents significant opportunities for renewable energy providers to support growing electricity demand. The MoU represents a further step in the Group's efforts to strengthen the commercial development pathway of its solar energy portfolio, while supporting the development of sustainable digital infrastructure in Malaysia.” said Dato Ken Ong Thuan Ming, CEO, Helios Solar AG.

The MoU is largely non-binding and represents an initial step towards further negotiations, with the aim of formalizing the proposed collaboration through definitive agreements.

About Galaxy Venus Data Center

Headquartered in Singapore, Galaxy Venus Data Center[MF1] ("Galaxy DC") is a next-generation digital infrastructure provider specialising in the development of sustainable, high-performance and scalable data centers to support the growing demand for artificial intelligence ("AI") and cloud computing. With a focus on hyperscale AI data centers, the company integrates advanced technologies, energy-efficient infrastructure and sustainable practices into its developments. Leveraging its Singapore regional hub and growing presence in Thailand, Galaxy DC aims to strengthen its position as a leading sustainable digital infrastructure provider across Southeast Asia.

About Helios Solar AG

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Helios Solar AG develops, finances and delivers solar energy projects for commercial, industrial and residential customers as well as utility-scale solar parks. The Group traces its roots to Malaysia, where it was founded in 2010 as a solar system integrator, and has since grown from residential installations in Sarawak into a multi-market operator delivering grid-connected, off-grid and Building-Integrated Photovoltaic (“BIPV”) solutions. Following the integration of Helios Photovoltaic Sdn Bhd into Helios Solar AG in 2026, the Group operates across Germany, Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia. For more information, please visit heliossolarag.com or heliospv.net