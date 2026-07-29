EQS-News: HELIOS SOLAR AG Successfully Completes Additional Private Placement – Strong Interest from International Investors Following Successful IPO

EQS-News: HELIOS SOLAR AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Miscellaneous

HELIOS SOLAR AG Successfully Completes Additional Private Placement – Strong Interest from International Investors Following Successful IPO



29.07.2026 / 14:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





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HELIOS SOLAR AG (ISIN: DE000A42D2N5, WKN: A42D2N, Ticker Symbol: HE8) has successfully completed an additional private placement immediately following its successful initial public offering (IPO). A total of four million shares were placed with an institutional investor from Asia at a price of EUR 4.00 per share. The shares placed consist of unsubscribed shares from the public offering conducted in connection with the IPO.

The successful placement underscores the continued strong interest of international investors in HELIOS SOLAR AG. In particular, the Company's business model has attracted significant attention from investors in Asia, one of HELIOS' strategic core regions. At the same time, the transaction further strengthens the Company's international shareholder base.

With the commencement of trading on the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, HELIOS has reached an important milestone in its corporate development. The IPO was successfully completed and received a positive response from the capital markets. On its first day of trading yesterday, the HELIOS share price increased by 23.7% compared to the offering price of EUR 4.00, highlighting investors' confidence in the Company's growth strategy.

"The successful private placement immediately following our stock market debut confirms the strong interest of institutional investors in HELIOS SOLAR AG. In particular, the high level of demand from Asia validates our international strategy and our project pipeline in attractive growth markets," said Ong Thuan Ming, CEO of HELIOS SOLAR AG.

HELIOS SOLAR AG intends to further expand its position as an international developer of photovoltaic projects and benefit from the growing global demand for renewable energy. As a publicly listed company, HELIOS SOLAR AG will have additional opportunities to raise growth capital, execute its growth strategy, and advance new projects across its core markets in Europe and Asia.

Contact

Maximilian Fischer

Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: max@heliospv.net

Manuel Taverne

Co-Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: m.taverne@max-em.de

About HELIOS SOLAR AG (www.heliossolarag.com)

HELIOS SOLAR AG is an internationally active developer of photovoltaic projects with a focus on the attractive growth markets of Asia and Europe. The Company develops, finances and implements solar energy projects across the entire value chain. Its business model combines the sale of fully developed projects with the selective establishment of its own portfolio of operating assets generating long-term recurring revenues. Leveraging its international expertise and strong regional market presence, HELIOS is well positioned to benefit sustainably from the accelerating global expansion of solar energy.

DISCLAIMER / IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for any securities (the "Securities") of HELIOS SOLAR AG (the "Company" or "HELIOS"), nor does it constitute a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for Securities. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Securities in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, or any other jurisdiction where such an offer would be unlawful.

The public offering and the admission of the Company's shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange were made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus dated 2 June 2026 (the "Prospectus") and the first supplement to the Prospectus dated 26 June 2026 (the "Supplement"), each approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht – "BaFin"). Any investment decision regarding the Securities of the Company should be made solely on the basis of the Prospectus and the Supplement. The Prospectus and the Supplement are available free of charge on the Company's website (https://www.heliossolarag.com/) under the "IPO" section.

The approval of the Prospectus and the Supplement by BaFin should not be understood as an endorsement of the issuer or of the quality of the Securities. Investors should note that BaFin has reviewed the Prospectus and the Supplement only with regard to completeness, comprehensibility and consistency. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus, including the Supplement, before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with an investment in the Company's shares. An investment in shares involves significant risks, including the possible loss of the entire invested capital. These risks are described in the first chapter entitled "Risk Factors" of the Prospectus.

End of Announcement