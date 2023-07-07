EQS-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG held Annual General Meeting and announces change to the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG held Annual General Meeting and announces change to the Supervisory Board



Lehrte, July 7, 2023 HELMA Eigenheimbau AG held its Annual General Meeting today and announces change to the Supervisory Board.



Annual General Meeting:

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG held its Annual General Meeting today. During the meeting, the company's Executive Board reported on the successful agreement with the main financing partners to secure the liquidity and financing position, as well as the concept of measures for the strategic adjustment of the HELMA Group. The main cornerstones of these measures are the acceleration of profitable corporate growth, the sustainable optimization of the organizational structure, and the harmonization, standardization, and digitalization of the operational organization.



Change to HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Supervisory Board:

To stabilise its traditional business and quickly return to qualitative growth in view of the current massive changes on the market, HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is currently rigorously realigning its activities. At the same time, the composition of the Supervisory Board was assessed, the goal being to further rejuvenate and diversify the Board and to strengthen its specific expertise in the areas of industry know-how, digitalisation and sustainability. Due to legal requirements, this process is being carried out with the help of consultants and corresponding industry-standard rules pertaining to the desired structure of the Supervisory Board in the medium term.



As a result of this process, Andreas Zschiesche, Großpösna, and Oliver Bletgen, Hanover, will join the Supervisory Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG with immediate effect. Their appointment was announced yesterday by Hildesheim Local Court. Andreas Zschiesche, 50, is a civil engineer and has many years of very detailed experience in the construction business. He worked in project development for HELMA at the companys Leipzig location from 2018 to 2021. Oliver Bletgen, 42, is a tax consultant and established his own law firm in 2009, which now has more than 20 employees. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of net.de AG in Hanover.



In parallel, Sven Aßmann, Paul Heinrich Morzynski and Dr. Peter Plathe retired from the Supervisory Board as of 30 June 2023. Karl-Heinz Maerzke, Chair of the HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Supervisory Board: I would like to thank Sven Assmann, Heinrich Morzynski and Dr. Peter Plathe for their many years of commitment to the HELMA Group and for their expert advice at all times. With Andreas Zschiesche and Oliver Bletgen, we are both rejuvenating the Board and gaining new impulses. We are delighted to welcome Andreas, an experienced industry expert, back on board at HELMA. And Oliver will be a great help to us with his expertise in tax, legal and commercial. A decision will be made without delay regarding the third vacant position on the Supervisory Board and the appointment process will then be initiated.



About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (HELMA) is one of the leading German building service providers offering the full service range. The focus is on the development, planning, sale and construction management of individually planned detached houses built on customers' properties applying the traditional solid construction method ("brick on brick"). Through the HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH subsidiary which operates as a broadly diversified project and property developer the possibility also exists in various metropolitan regions across Germany to acquire individual dream houses together with suitable land plots on a one-stop-shop basis. Furthermore, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH realises high-quality semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartment construction projects in sought-after locations.



With the realisation of holiday houses and apartments at locations enjoying well-developed infrastructures predominantly on the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts, as well as at attractive locations on lakes, rivers and in low mountain regions in Germany the HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH subsidiary is meanwhile the leading company in its market segment. Its offering addresses mainly private customers for their own use or as a capital investment.



As a financing and building insurance broker, the Hausbau Finanz GmbH subsidiary completes the HELMA Group's product range.



Since it was founded in 1980, HELMA has transferred well over 10,000 attractive residential and holiday properties to satisfied customers. More than 400 employees and specialist advisors ensure that meanwhile around 1,000 further properties are added annually. HELMA we love to build for your life.



IR contact:

Elaine Heise, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 345

E-Mail: ir@helma.de

