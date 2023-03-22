EQS-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes 2022 annual report

EQS-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes 2022 annual report



22.03.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes 2022 annual report



Lehrte, March 22, 2023 HELMA Eigenheimbau AG has today published its 2022 Annual Report in which it confirms its preliminary results for the past financial year announced on March 7, 2023. In addition to a detailed presentation of the business performance, the annual report also includes a detailed consideration of the strategic adjustments of the HELMA Group, which are necessary given the immense macroeconomic challenges in order to meet the currently prevailing market environment as optimally as possible as well as to operate from a position of strength in 2023.



In 2022, the HELMA Group generated revenue of EUR 302.5 million (previous year: EUR 331.5 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 3.5 million (previous year: EUR 27.3 million), which include EUR 17.6 million of extraordinary expenses in connection with the insolvency of Natura-Holzbau GmbH, formerly a major general contractor of HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH, and EUR 3.6 million of expenses for personnel measures. This is offset by EUR 2.4 million of income from the partial release of liabilities. Excluding these one-off effects, which amount to a net total of around EUR 18.8 million, consolidated EBT would have stood at around EUR 22.3 million, a good level within a very challenging market environment.



Planned EUR 0.40 per share dividend:

In its separate financial statements prepared according to the accounting principles of the German Commercial Code (HGB), HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports net unappropriated profit of EUR 3.5 million for the 2022 financial year (previous year: EUR 13.8 million). The proposed dividend amounts to EUR 0.40 per share (previous year: EUR 1.72).



Outlook for 2023:

Taking the order book position into consideration as well as the project pipeline as of December 31, 2022, and assuming that demand, which remains subdued, steadily improves over the course of 2023, the HELMA Group expects a profitable financial year in 2023 with positive EBT at approximately the previous years level (previous year: EUR 3.5 million) and revenue slightly to moderately above the previous years figure (previous year: EUR 302.5 million).



Assuming a significant revival in market demand, the HELMA Group is also aiming for continuous revenue growth in the medium term while achieving attractive margins. As it is currently still unclear when the required level of market demand will be reached again, HELMA continues to refrain from issuing guidance beyond 2023, as announced on August 11, 2022.



The further, detailed presentation of the 2022 financial year and of the HELMA Groups strategic orientation can be found in the Annual Report 2022 published today. This can be downloaded from the investor relations website at the following direct link:



https://ir.helma.de/websites/helma/English/310/publications.html



About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (HELMA) is one of the leading German building service providers offering the full service range. The focus is on the development, planning, sale and construction management of individually planned detached houses built on customers' properties applying the traditional solid construction method ("brick on brick"). Through the HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH subsidiary which operates as a broadly diversified project and property developer the possibility also exists in various metropolitan regions across Germany to acquire individual dream houses together with suitable land plots on a one-stop-shop basis. Furthermore, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH realises high-quality semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartment construction projects in sought-after locations.



With the realisation of holiday houses and apartments at locations enjoying well-developed infrastructures predominantly on the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts, as well as at attractive locations on lakes, rivers and in low mountain regions in Germany the HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH subsidiary is meanwhile the leading company in its market segment. Its offering addresses mainly private customers for their own use or as a capital investment.



As a financing and building insurance broker, the Hausbau Finanz GmbH subsidiary completes the HELMA Group's product range.



Since it was founded in 1980, HELMA has transferred well over 10,000 attractive residential and holiday properties to satisfied customers. More than 400 employees and specialist advisors ensure that meanwhile around 1,000 further properties are added annually. HELMA we love to build for your life.



IR contact:

Elaine Heise, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 345

E-Mail: ir@helma.de

22.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

