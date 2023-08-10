EQS-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes 2023 half-year report

EQS-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes 2023 half-year report



Lehrte, August 10, 2023 HELMA Eigenheimbau AG today published its 2023 half-year report, in which it reports on the business performance as well as the progress of the strategic adjustment of the HELMA Group within the first six months of the current financial year.



Sales result

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG achieved consolidated new order intake of EUR 60.8 million in the first half of 2023. Order intake increased compared to the second half of 2022 (H2 2022: EUR 57.8 million). However, due to the still challenging market environment, which is characterised by constantly high inflation, high interest rates and high construction costs, the consolidated order intake is at a low level. In the Individual segment, new order intake amounted to EUR 32.3 million, with HELMA Eigenheimbau AG accounting for the major part at EUR 30.6 million. In the Pre-planned segment, new order intake volume amounted to EUR 28.4 million, of which EUR 19.7 million was attributable to HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH and EUR 8.8 million to HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH.



Revenue and earnings performance

In the first six months of the current financial year 2023, the HELMA Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 125.7 million (H1 2022: EUR 169.2 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR -24.8 million (H1 2022: EUR 13.5 million), which include extraordinary expenses for inventory write-downs amounting to EUR 13.5 million and for legal and consulting services amounting to EUR 1.9 million. Therefore, earnings before taxes adjusted for the aforementioned one-off effects amounted to EUR -9.4 million. The consolidated net loss after tax and minority interests amounted to EUR -17.0 million (H1 2022: EUR 8.9 million).



Progress of the strategic adjustment of the HELMA Group

The HELMA Group is working focussed on the strategic optimisation. As far as cost-cutting and efficiency improvement are concerned, relevant structures and processes throughout the HELMA Group were analysed, with optimisation potentials and targeted measures being derived accordingly. For example, the project development activities of the property development subsidiaries HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH and HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH were strengthened and merged, and the administrative processes were bundled at the companys Lehrte site. As a further optimisation measure, HELMA Eigenheimbau AG has outsourced the planning department to external offices to the extent necessary. Demand-based recourse to external architects and planning offices is expected to leverage efficiency gains in terms of costs and time, and to enable a more flexible response to changing market conditions.



The complete 2023 half-year report is available on the IR website under the following link:

https://ir.helma.de/websites/helma/English/320/publications.html



About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (HELMA) is one of the leading German building service providers offering the full service range. The focus is on the development, planning, sale and construction management of individually planned detached houses built on customers' properties applying the traditional solid construction method ("brick on brick"). Through the HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH subsidiary which operates as a broadly diversified project and property developer the possibility also exists in various metropolitan regions across Germany to acquire individual dream houses together with suitable land plots on a one-stop-shop basis. Furthermore, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH realises high-quality semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartment construction projects in sought-after locations.



With the realisation of holiday houses and apartments at locations enjoying well-developed infrastructures predominantly on the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts, as well as at attractive locations on lakes, rivers and in low mountain regions in Germany the HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH subsidiary also ranks among the leading companies in its market segment. Its offering addresses mainly private customers for their own use or as a capital investment.



As a financing and building insurance broker, the Hausbau Finanz GmbH subsidiary completes the HELMA Group's product range.



Since it was founded in 1980, HELMA has transferred well over 10,000 attractive residential and holiday properties to satisfied customers. HELMA we love to build for your life.



IR contact:

Elaine Heise, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 345

E-Mail: ir@helma.de

