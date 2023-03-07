EQS-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes preliminary figures for FY 2022

EQS-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes preliminary figures for FY 2022



07.03.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Lehrte, March 7, 2023 HELMA Eigenheimbau AG has today published detailed preliminary IFRS consolidated figures for the 2022 financial year.



Sales result:

Owing to the challenging macroeconomic environment and the sharp rise in interest rates and construction costs, the HELMA Group recorded a 42.9 % decrease in new order intake to EUR 255.2 million in the 2022 financial year. After strong sales performance in the first half of 2022, in which the previous years record level was even slightly exceeded, all HELMA Group business areas recorded a decrease over the year as a whole. Due to the very successful 2021 financial year and the high new order intake generated in the first half of 2022, the order book position amounted to EUR 303.3 million as of December 31, 2022 (December 31, 2021: EUR 360.2 million).



Development of revenue and earnings:

On a revenue base of EUR 302.5 million (2021: EUR 331.5 million), the HELMA Group recorded earnings before tax (EBT) of EUR 3.5 million (2021: EUR 27.3 million), which is in line with the EBT guidance issued on November 24, 2022. In particular, EUR 17.6 million of extraordinary expenses in connection with the insolvency of Natura-Holzbau GmbH, formerly a significant general contractor of HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH, as well as EUR 3.6 million of expenses for personnel measures, reduced consolidated EBT. This was offset by income from VAT refund applications amounting to EUR 2.4 million. Excluding these one-off effects, which amount to a net total of around EUR 18.8 million, consolidated EBT would have stood at around EUR 22.3 million, a good level within a very challenging market environment.



Outlook:

The macroeconomic challenges require a strategic adjustment of the HELMA Group in order to optimally address the prevailing market environment and to operate from a position of strength in 2023. Key cornerstones of this strategic adjustment include the acceleration of profitable corporate growth, the sustainable optimisation of the organisational structure, and the harmonisation, standardisation and digitalisation of the process organization. In addition, governance, compliance and sustainability are being moved further into focus. In this context, HELMA benefits from a solid financial position, which is characterised by a balanced financing structure with a comfortable liquidity position and an above-average equity ratio.



Taking into consideration the order book position as well as the project pipeline as of December 31, 2022, and assuming that demand, which remains subdued, steadily improves over the course of 2023, the HELMA Group expects a profitable 2023 financial year with positive EBT approximately at previous year's level as well as revenue of more than EUR 300 million, slightly to moderately above the previous year.



Key financials at a glance:

An overview of the preliminary financials for the HELMA Group for the 2022 financial year can be downloaded at the link below:



https://ir.helma.de/download/companies/helmaeigenheimbau/Figures/2023_helma_prel_financials_en.pdf



The 2022 annual report and dividend proposal for the 2022 financial year will be published on March 22, 2023.



About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (HELMA) is one of the leading German building service providers offering the full service range. The focus is on the development, planning, sale and construction management of individually planned detached houses built on customers' properties applying the traditional solid construction method ("brick on brick"). Through the HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH subsidiary which operates as a broadly diversified project and property developer the possibility also exists in various metropolitan regions across Germany to acquire individual dream houses together with suitable land plots on a one-stop-shop basis. Furthermore, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH realises high-quality semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartment construction projects in sought-after locations.



With the realisation of holiday houses and apartments at locations enjoying well-developed infrastructures predominantly on the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts, as well as at attractive locations on lakes, rivers and in low mountain regions in Germany the HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH subsidiary is meanwhile the leading company in its market segment. Its offering addresses mainly private customers for their own use or as a capital investment.



As a financing and building insurance broker, the Hausbau Finanz GmbH subsidiary completes the HELMA Group's product range.



Since it was founded in 1980, HELMA has transferred well over 10,000 attractive residential and holiday properties to satisfied customers. More than 400 employees and specialist advisors ensure that meanwhile around 1,000 further properties are added annually. HELMA we love to build for your life.



IR contact:

Elaine Heise, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 345

E-Mail: ir@helma.de