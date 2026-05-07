EQS-News: Henkel delivers good organic sales growth in the first quarter of 2026

EQS-News: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Henkel delivers good organic sales growth in the first quarter of 2026



07.05.2026 / 07:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Good start to fiscal 2026 Henkel delivers good organic sales growth

in the first quarter of 2026 Group sales: around 5.0 billion euros, organic growth +1.7 percent

Organic sales growth driven by both business units, each with

positive volume and price developments: Adhesive Technologies: organic sales growth of 1.7 percent

Consumer Brands: organic sales growth of 1.8 percent Successful execution of the M&A growth strategy: Five transactions representing a total sales volume of around 1.6 billion euros

Three deals already successfully closed:

Wetherby Laroc, ATP Adhesive Systems, Not Your Mother’s Share buyback program of around 1 billion euros successfully completed

at the end of March

Outlook for fiscal 2026 unchanged: Organic sales growth: 1.0 to 3.0 percent

Adjusted return on sales: 14.5 to 16.0 percent

Adjusted earnings per preferred share (EPS): increase in the low to high single-digit

percentage range (at constant exchange rates)

Düsseldorf, May 7, 2026 – In the first quarter of 2026, Henkel generated Group sales of around 5.0 billion euros and achieved good organic growth of 1.7 percent. The increase was driven by both business units, each with positive volume and price developments. “In a challenging environment, we delivered good organic sales growth in the first quarter, driven by both business units. We achieved price and volume growth in both Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands,” said Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel. “At the same time, we are consistently executing our strategic agenda and investing in the expansion of our businesses. This also includes the recently announced acquisitions in both business units, which together represent almost 1.6 billion euros in additional sales. In the meantime, we have already successfully closed three of the five transactions. The outlook for 2026 remains unchanged. We continue to see Henkel well on track for sustainable, profitable growth,” continued Carsten Knobel. Sales development by business unit Sales in million euros Q1/2025 Q1/2026 +/- Organic Henkel Group 5,242 4,952 -5.5% 1.7% Adhesive Technologies 2,715 2,627 -3.2% 1.7% Consumer Brands 2,484 2,285 -8.0% 1.8% The good organic sales growth in the Adhesive Technologies business unit in the first quarter was driven primarily by very strong growth in the Mobility & Electronics business area. The good organic sales development in the Consumer Brands business unit was mainly due to a very strong increase in the Hair business area. Group sales performance Group sales in the first quarter of 2026 totaled 4,952 million euros, a nominal decrease of -5.5 percent compared to the prior-year quarter (5,242 million euros). Organically (i.e. adjusted for foreign exchange and acquisitions/divestments), sales increased by 1.7 percent. Both price and volume showed a positive development. Acquisitions/divestments reduced sales by -2.1 percent. Foreign exchange effects also had a negative impact on sales performance of -5.2 percent. Group sales performance in million euros Q1/2025 Q1/2026 Sales 5,242 4,952 Change versus previous year -1.4% -5.5% Foreign exchange -1.4% -5.2% Adjusted for foreign exchange 0.0% -0.4% Acquisitions/divestments 1.1% -2.1% Organic -1.0% 1.7% Of which price 1.4% 0.7% Of which volume -2.4% 1.0% Organic sales development in the Europe region amounted to -3.4 percent in the first quarter. In the IMEA region, sales increased organically by 12.8 percent. Organic sales performance was positive in North America at 0.9 percent. In Latin America, organic sales were -3.1 percent below the prior-year quarter. The Asia-Pacific region achieved organic sales growth of 10.3 percent. Sales performance by region1 in million euros Europe IMEA North America Latin America Asia-

Pacific Corporate Henkel Group Sales January–March 2026 1,919 522 1,231 372 868 41 4,952 Sales January–March 2025 1,989 562 1,429 375 844 43 5,242 Change versus prior-year quarter -3.6% -7.1% -13.8% -1.0% 2.8% – -5.5% Organic -3.4% 12.8% 0.9% -3.1% 10.3% – 1.7% Proportion of

Group sales 2026 39% 11% 25% 8% 18% 1% 100% Proportion of

Group sales 2025 38% 11% 27% 7% 16% 1% 100% 1By location of company. Sales performance Adhesive Technologies The Adhesive Technologies business unit achieved sales of 2,627 million euros in the first quarter of 2026, representing a nominal decrease of -3.2 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. Organically (i.e. adjusted for foreign exchange and acquisitions/divestments), sales increased by 1.7 percent versus the prior-year quarter, driven by positive developments in both price and volume. Foreign exchange effects reduced sales by -5.2 percent. Acquisitions/

divestments had a slightly positive impact of 0.2 percent. Sales performance Adhesive Technologies in million euros Q1/2025 Q1/2026 Sales 2,715 2,627 Proportion of Group sales 52% 53% Change versus previous year 1.4% -3.2% Foreign exchange -1.0% -5.2% Adjusted for foreign exchange 2.4% 1.9% Acquisitions/divestments 1.3% 0.2% Organic 1.1% 1.7% Of which price 0.6% 0.4% Of which volume 0.5% 1.3% The good organic sales performance of the Adhesive Technologies business unit in the first quarter was driven primarily by the Mobility & Electronics business area, which posted very strong organic sales growth of 6.7 percent. This growth was driven by the Electronics and Industrial businesses, while the Automotive business declined in a continued challenging environment. The Packaging & Consumer Goods business area showed a positive organic sales development of 0.5 percent overall, driven by a good performance in the Consumer Goods business. In contrast, the Packaging business recorded a slight decline. The Craftsmen, Construction & Professional business area recorded a decline in organic sales of -2.3 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. This development was due to the Consumer & Construction business, while the General Manufacturing & Maintenance business recorded positive growth. Sales development by business area Sales in million euros Q1/2025 Q1/2026 +/- Organic Adhesive Technologies 2,715 2,627 -3.2% 1.7% Mobility & Electronics 966 977 1.1% 6.7% Packaging & Consumer Goods 804 758 -5.7% 0.5% Craftsmen, Construction & Professional 945 892 -5.7% -2.3% From a regional perspective, the performance of the Adhesive Technologies business unit was mixed overall. In Europe, organic sales were below the prior-year quarter due to developments in all three business areas. The North America region posted a flat sales development in an overall challenging market environment, supported by good organic sales development in the Mobility & Electronics business area. The IMEA region achieved very strong organic sales growth, driven in particular by a double-digit organic sales increase in the Mobility & Electronics and Packaging & Consumer Goods business areas. The Latin America region recorded a decline in growth, due to the Mobility & Electronics and Packaging & Consumer Goods business areas. The Asia-Pacific region posted double-digit organic growth, in particular driven by a double-digit increase in sales in the Electronics business in China. Sales performance Consumer Brands In the Consumer Brands business unit, sales in the first quarter of 2026 totaled 2,285 million euros, a nominal decrease of -8.0 percent versus the prior-year quarter. Organically (i.e. adjusted for foreign exchange and acquisitions/divestments), sales increased by 1.8 percent. The business unit recorded both positive price and volume development compared to the first quarter of 2025. Foreign exchange effects had a negative impact of -5.2 percent on sales. Acquisitions/divestments also reduced sales by -4.6 percent. Sales performance Consumer Brands in million euros Q1/2025 Q1/2026 Sales 2,484 2,285 Proportion of Group sales 47% 46% Change versus previous year -4.6% -8.0% Foreign exchange -2.0% -5.2% Adjusted for foreign exchange -2.7% -2.8% Acquisitions/divestments 0.8% -4.6% Organic -3.5% 1.8% Of which price 2.0% 1.1% Of which volume -5.5% 0.7% In the first quarter, the Laundry & Home Care business area posted flat organic sales development of 0.1 percent. The Laundry Care business showed a slight decline overall, which was mainly due to the Fabric Cleaning category, while the Fabric Care category recorded significant growth. The Home Care business, by contrast, achieved positive organic sales growth, driven mainly by double-digit sales growth in the Hand Dishwashing category. The Hair business area achieved a very strong organic sales increase of 5.1 percent. The Consumer business posted very strong growth, with the strongest contribution coming from the Hair Colorants category. The Professional business also showed very strong development. The Other Consumer Businesses business area recorded positive organic sales development of 0.5 percent, driven primarily by significant organic sales growth in the Body Care business in the North America region. Sales development by business area Sales in million euros Q1/2025 Q1/2026 +/- Organic Consumer Brands 2,484 2,285 -8.0% 1.8% Laundry & Home Care 1,550 1,352 -12.8% 0.1% Hair 792 797 0.7% 5.1% Other Consumer Businesses 142 136 -4.8% 0.5% From a regional perspective, organic sales development in all regions – with the exception of Europe – was above the prior-year level. The IMEA region posted a double-digit organic sales increase, driven by double-digit organic sales growth in the Laundry & Home Care and Hair business areas. Europe, by contrast, recorded a decline due to the Laundry & Home Care business area, while the Hair business area posted a positive development. The North America region recorded good organic sales growth, driven by a very strong increase in sales in the Hair business area. The Asia-Pacific region showed very strong sales growth, driven by double-digit organic sales growth in the Hair business area. The Latin America region generated good organic sales growth, driven by the Laundry & Home Care and Hair business areas. Net assets and financial position of the Group No substantial changes to the net assets and financial position of the Group occurred in the period under review compared to the situation as at December 31, 2025. Outlook for the Henkel Group For the current year, Henkel continues to expect organic sales growth of between 1.0 and 3.0 percent. For the Adhesive Technologies business unit, organic sales growth in the range of 1.0 to 3.0 percent is expected. For Consumer Brands, we anticipate an organic sales increase of 0.5 to 2.5 percent. Adjusted return on sales (adjusted EBIT margin) is still expected to be in the range of 14.5 to 16.0 percent. Adjusted return on sales is anticipated to be between 16.5 and 18.0 percent for Adhesive Technologies and between 14.0 and 15.5 percent for Consumer Brands. Adjustedearnings per preferred share (EPS) at constant exchange rates are still expected to increase in the low to high single-digit percentage range. Furthermore, we have the following expectations for 2026: Acquisitions/divestments: positive effect in the low single-digit percentage range on nominal sales growth (previously: neutral to slightly negative effect)

Translation of sales in foreign currencies: negative impact in the low single-digit percentage range

Prices of direct materials: high single-digit percentage increase compared to the previous year’s average (previously: low single-digit percentage increase)[1]

compared to the previous year’s average (previously: low single-digit percentage increase)[1] Restructuring expenses of 150 to 200 million euros

Cash outflows from investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of between 650 and 750 million euros

[1] Gross direct material price development, i.e. before countermeasures.

About Henkel With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. Henkel’s Adhesive Technologies business unit leads the global market for adhesives, sealants and coatings. The Consumer Brands business unit occupies a leading position in numerous markets and categories around the globe, particularly in the Laundry & Home Care and Hair business areas. Henkel’s three biggest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2025, Henkel posted sales of around 20.5 billion euros and an adjusted operating profit of around 3.0 billion euros. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of around 47,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: “Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.” For further details, please see www.henkel.com. This document contains statements referring to future business development, financial performance and other events or developments of future relevance for Henkel that may constitute forward-looking statements. Statements with respect to the future are characterized by the use of words such as expect, intend, plan, anticipate, believe, estimate and similar terms. Such statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the corporate management of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. These statements are not to be understood as in any way guaranteeing that those expectations will turn out to be accurate. Future performance and results actually achieved by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and its affiliated companies depend on a number of risks and uncertainties and may therefore differ materially (both positively and negatively) from forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside Henkel’s control and cannot be accurately estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved in the marketplace. Henkel neither plans nor undertakes to update forward-looking statements. This document includes supplemental financial indicators that are not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework and that are or may be alternative performance measures. These supplemental financial indicators should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Henkel’s net assets and financial position or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. This document has been issued for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Financial calendar Publication of Half-Year Report 2026:

Thursday, August 6, 2026 Publication of Quarterly Statement Q3 2026:

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Contacts Press & Media Lars Witteck

Phone: +49 211 797-2606

Email: lars.witteck@henkel.com Wulf Klüppelholz

Phone: +49 211 797-1875

Email: wulf.klueppelholz@henkel.com Hanna Philipps

Phone: +49 211 797-3626

Email: hanna.philipps@henkel.com

Investors & Analysts Leslie Iltgen

Phone: +49 211 797-1631

Email: leslie.iltgen@henkel.com Dr. Dennis Starke

Phone: +49 211 797-5601

Email: dennis.starke@henkel.com Dr. Sascha Kieback

Phone: +49 211 797-1810

Email: sascha.kieback@henkel.com Further information containing download material, and the link to listen in on the conference call, are available at: www.henkel.com/press www.henkel.com/ir

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