EQS-News: HENSOLDT acquires Nedinsco and expands its European presence

HENSOLDT acquires Nedinsco and expands its European presence



HENSOLDT acquires Nedinsco and expands its European presence

Acquisition strengthens technological sovereignty, industrial resilience and scaling and innovation capabilities in the international defence market

Taufkirchen (Germany) / Venlo (The Netherlands), 5 March 2026 – HENSOLDT has signed an agreement to acquire Dutch optronics specialist Nedinsco, strengthening its technological capabilities in a strategically relevant segment, securing critical supply chains and expanding its industrial presence in Europe.

Nedinsco, founded in 1921, with locations in Venlo and Eindhoven, employs around 140 people and develops and manufactures electro-optical sensor systems, including periscopes, driver vision systems and subsystems for optronic sensor units. The company has many years of expertise in the development of electro-optical sensor systems, as well as image processing and analysis.

The transaction is a targeted strategic step towards scaling production capacities and expanding optronics capabilities in the areas of situational awareness, driver vision systems and sensor subsystems. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026, subject to regulatory approvals and the works council consultation process of Nedinsco. It will be financed entirely from existing funds. Upon completion of the transaction, Nedinsco will become part of HENSOLDT’s Optronics segment.

“The acquisition of Nedinsco strengthens our sovereign technological capabilities in a strategically important area,” said HENSOLDT CEO Oliver Dörre. “The acquisition improves our ability to scale production, accelerate innovation and reliably supply our customers. It is a targeted strategic step towards further strengthening our position as a leading European provider of sensor solutions.”

The acquisition is based on four clearly defined strategic drivers:

Strengthening engineering and production capacities for major European defence programmes and creating industrial flexibility for future growth by including the new Dutch sites.

Increasing technological autonomy through greater integration of critical technologies and complementing this with additional electronics expertise in a security-sensitive technology field.

Accelerating innovation cycles through strong rapid prototyping capabilities, thereby significantly speeding up the development and industrialisation of new sensor solutions.

Expanding industrial presence and market access in Europe, particularly in the Netherlands, in close cooperation with our European customers and partners.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for both organizations. HENSOLDT is consistently pursuing its strategy of expanding its own value creation depth, increasing industrial resilience and scaling production capacities in line with rising demand in the defence and security market. By combining complementary strengths, the companies enhance the joint product portfolio, accelerate innovation and enhance customer value.

Arno Bouwmeester, CEO of Nedinsco stated: “The transaction secures our continued growth and represents a powerful step forward for both our company and our customers. By joining forces, Nedinsco gains scale, stability, enhanced support and global reach needed to accelerate innovation while continuing to deliver the precision, reliability, and close partnerships our customers value.”

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a leading company in the European defence industry with a global reach. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company develops sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a Neo system house, HENSOLDT offers platform-independent, networked sensors. At the same time, the company is driving forward the development of defence electronics and optronics and investing in new solutions based on software-defined defence.

In addition, the company is expanding its range of offers to include new service models and is extending its portfolio of system solutions. In 2025, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 2.46 billion euros. The company employs around 9,500 people. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

About Nedinsco

Nedinsco (Venlo, the Netherlands) develops and manufactures high-end vision systems for defense and industrial applications. With more than 100 years of experience, Nedinsco provides integrated solutions from design to production, with a strong focus on precision, quality, and innovation.