HENSOLDT Aktie
WKN DE: HAG000 / ISIN: DE000HAG0005
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22.05.2026 15:25:33
EQS-News: HENSOLDT Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions and endorses higher dividend
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EQS-News: HENSOLDT AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
HENSOLDT Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions and endorses higher dividend
“2025 was a strong year for HENSOLDT – not by chance, but as a result of consistent preparation,” said Oliver Dörre, CEO of HENSOLDT AG, at the Annual General Meeting. “Our order intake has grown significantly because political announcements are now being followed by concrete procurement decisions. At the same time, we have demonstrated that HENSOLDT can combine growth, scaling and profitability. Our financial results confirm our strategic course – and they mark the beginning of a long-term growth trajectory.”
For the first time, Inka Tews, CHRO of HENSOLDT AG since May 1, addressed the shareholders and made clear: “I see human resources as closely tied to our business. It must help ensure that a company remains effective and can quickly adapt to changing conditions, especially as it grows larger, faster, and more complex. It must strengthen leadership, enable development, and provide direction. One thing is clear to me: high performance and humanity go hand in hand.”
The shareholders endorsed the proposal put forward by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board and approved, by a majority of 99.99 per cent of the votes, the payment of a dividend for the 2025 financial year of €0.55 per share. This represents an increase of 10 per cent compared to the previous year. In addition, the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were discharged by a large majority. The voting results underscore the shareholders’ support for the company’s strategic course.
An overview of the other voting results:
About HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT is a leading European high-tech company in the defence and security industry, headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich. The company develops sensor solutions, electronics and software for the air, land, sea, cyber and space sectors, supporting armed forces worldwide in detecting threats at an early stage and making informed operational decisions. Building on decades of experience in mission-critical sensor technology, HENSOLDT combines radar, optronics, electronics and cyber expertise with data-driven software and artificial intelligence. The aim is to integrate and analyse sensor data from different platforms and domains and fuse it into a reliable situational picture. HENSOLDT has thus evolved from a traditional sensor supplier into a next-generation systems integrator – a ‘neo-systems house’ that enables networked, software-defined defence capabilities and supports information superiority in the field.
In the 2025 financial year, HENSOLDT generated revenue of €2.46 billion with a workforce of around 9,500. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.
www.hensoldt.net
Press contact HENSOLDT
Joachim Schranzhofer T: +49 (0)89 51518 1823
M: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net
22.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HENSOLDT AG
|Willy-Messerschmitt-Str. 3
|82024 Taufkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 51518-0
|E-mail:
|info@hensoldt.net
|Internet:
|www.hensoldt.net
|ISIN:
|DE000HAG0005
|WKN:
|HAG000
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2332460
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2332460 22.05.2026 CET/CEST
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