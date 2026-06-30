EQS-News: HENSOLDT assesses the implications of the termination of the F126 programme

EQS-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

HENSOLDT assesses the implications of the termination of the F126 programme



30.06.2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST

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HENSOLDT assesses the implications of the termination of the F126 programme

Taufkirchen (Germany), 30 June 2026 – The Federal Ministry of Defence has decided not to proceed with the F126 frigate programme and, instead – subject to the approval of the German Bundestag’s Budget Committee – to pursue the procurement of MEKO A-200-class frigates. The Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Use of the Bundeswehr has informed the project’s subcontractors accordingly.



The specific implications of the project’s termination for HENSOLDT’s scope of supply and the contractual settlement are currently being assessed. Pending final clarification of the next contractual steps, HENSOLDT is coordinating the way forward closely with its contractual partner, Thales Netherlands.



HENSOLDT is supplying the TRS-4D maritime surveillance radar for the F126. The system is based on an established product family and is not a standalone product developed exclusively for the F126. Radars from the TRS-4D family are already in service on German Navy vessels, including the frigate F125 and the corvette K130. The technology has also been commissioned internationally, for example for the Brazilian Tamandaré frigates, which are based on the MEKO concept.



The total contract value for HENSOLDT in the F126 programme stands at just over 200 million euros. More than a third of this has already been recognised as revenue. Revenue in the low double-digit millions is still expected for the current financial year.



Based on the information currently available, HENSOLDT does not expect any impact on its short- or medium-term forecast. How the remaining order book will be handled depends on the specific contractual arrangement and further consultation with the partners involved.



“We are carefully assessing the implications of the Federal Ministry of Defence’s decision and coordinating the next steps closely with our contractual partner,” says HENSOLDT CEO Oliver Dörre. “What is important for HENSOLDT is that our technological contribution to the F126 project is high-performing and based on an established product family. As things stand, we do not expect any impact on our short- or medium-term forecast.”



HENSOLDT also views the termination of the F126 programme in the context of a reorganisation of maritime procurement programmes. As a supplier of key national sensor technology and a partner for command and mission systems, including the CMS330, HENSOLDT is ready to continue playing a leading role in the modernisation of the German Navy. To this end, the company is in close dialogue with shipyards and customers.

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a leading European high-tech company in the defence and security industry, based in Taufkirchen near Munich. The company develops sensor solutions, electronics and software for the air, land, sea, cyber and space domains, helping armed forces worldwide to detect threats early and make informed operational decisions.

Building on decades of experience in mission-critical sensor technology, HENSOLDT combines radar, optronics, electronics and cyber expertise with data-driven software and artificial intelligence. The aim is to integrate and analyse sensor data from different platforms and domains and merge it into a reliable situational picture.

HENSOLDT has thus evolved from a traditional sensor supplier to a new-generation system integrator – a ‘neo-system house’ that enables networked, Software-Defined Defence capabilities and supports information superiority in missions.

In the 2025 financial year, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of €2.46 billion with around 9,500 employees. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

Further information:



HENSOLDT assesses the implications of the termination of the F126 programme.



Press contact:

Joachim Schranzhofer T: +49 (0)89.51518.1823

M: – The Federal Ministry of Defence has decided not to proceed with the F126 frigate programme and, instead – subject to the approval of the German Bundestag’s Budget Committee – to pursue the procurement of MEKO A-200-class frigates. The Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Use of the Bundeswehr has informed the project’s subcontractors accordingly.The specific implications of the project’s termination for HENSOLDT’s scope of supply and the contractual settlement are currently being assessed. Pending final clarification of the next contractual steps, HENSOLDT is coordinating the way forward closely with its contractual partner, Thales Netherlands.HENSOLDT is supplying the TRS-4D maritime surveillance radar for the F126. The system is based on an established product family and is not a standalone product developed exclusively for the F126. Radars from the TRS-4D family are already in service on German Navy vessels, including the frigate F125 and the corvette K130. The technology has also been commissioned internationally, for example for the Brazilian Tamandaré frigates, which are based on the MEKO concept.The total contract value for HENSOLDT in the F126 programme stands at just over 200 million euros. More than a third of this has already been recognised as revenue. Revenue in the low double-digit millions is still expected for the current financial year.Based on the information currently available, HENSOLDT does not expect any impact on its short- or medium-term forecast. How the remaining order book will be handled depends on the specific contractual arrangement and further consultation with the partners involved.“We are carefully assessing the implications of the Federal Ministry of Defence’s decision and coordinating the next steps closely with our contractual partner,” says HENSOLDT CEO Oliver Dörre. “What is important for HENSOLDT is that our technological contribution to the F126 project is high-performing and based on an established product family. As things stand, we do not expect any impact on our short- or medium-term forecast.”HENSOLDT also views the termination of the F126 programme in the context of a reorganisation of maritime procurement programmes. As a supplier of key national sensor technology and a partner for command and mission systems, including the CMS330, HENSOLDT is ready to continue playing a leading role in the modernisation of the German Navy. To this end, the company is in close dialogue with shipyards and customers.HENSOLDT is a leading European high-tech company in the defence and security industry, based in Taufkirchen near Munich. The company develops sensor solutions, electronics and software for the air, land, sea, cyber and space domains, helping armed forces worldwide to detect threats early and make informed operational decisions.Building on decades of experience in mission-critical sensor technology, HENSOLDT combines radar, optronics, electronics and cyber expertise with data-driven software and artificial intelligence. The aim is to integrate and analyse sensor data from different platforms and domains and merge it into a reliable situational picture.HENSOLDT has thus evolved from a traditional sensor supplier to a new-generation system integrator – a ‘neo-system house’ that enables networked, Software-Defined Defence capabilities and supports information superiority in missions.In the 2025 financial year, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of €2.46 billion with around 9,500 employees. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.Further information: www.hensoldt.net Photo caption: HENSOLDT assesses the implications of the termination of the F126 programme.M: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net

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