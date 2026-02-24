EQS-News: HENSOLDT extends CEO Oliver Dörre's contract until end of 2031

EQS-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Personnel

HENSOLDT extends CEO Oliver Dörre's contract until end of 2031



24.02.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

About HENSOLDT HENSOLDT is a leading company in the European defence industry with a global reach. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company develops sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a system integrator, HENSOLDT offers platform-independent, networked sensors. At the same time, the company is driving forward the development of defence electronics and optronics and investing in new solutions based on software-defined defence. The company is also expanding its range of services with new service models and expanding its portfolio of system solutions. In 2024, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of €2.24 billion. The company employs around 9,000 people. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

Joachim Schranzhofer T: +49 (0)89.51518.1823

HENSOLDT extends CEO Oliver Dörre's contract until end of 2031 Taufkirchen, 24 February 2026 – At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of HENSOLDT AG extended the contract of CEO Oliver Dörre ahead of schedule by five years until 31 December 2031. The company is thus focusing on continuity at the top during a phase of strong growth and strategic transformation. Oliver Dörre has been at the helm of the company since 2024 and has been driving forward the consistent implementation of the 'North Star' corporate strategy ever since. The focus is on scaling industrial capacity, expanding the software business, focused internationalisation and further developing the management and corporate culture. Reiner Winkler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HENSOLDT AG, says: "Oliver Dörre has strategically realigned HENSOLDT in a short period of time and set an important course for the future. Under his leadership, the company has further strengthened its role as a reliable partner to the German Armed Forces and international customers, while at the same time consistently driving forward its transformation into a scalable, software-driven defence technology provider. The Supervisory Board is convinced that Oliver Dörre will continue to play a key role in shaping the successful development of HENSOLDT in the coming years." Oliver Dörre, CEO of HENSOLDT AG, says: "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its trust and for extending my contract. The dynamic global political situation offers HENSOLDT great opportunities for growth and at the same time requires a high level of responsibility. Together with our strong team, we will resolutely continue our transformation. We will consistently expand our industrial capabilities and strengthen our software and system expertise. HENSOLDT has established itself as a reliable partner for the security of Germany and Europe – I am very much looking forward to further consolidating this position in the coming years." With the contract extension, the Supervisory Board is sending a clear signal for stability and continuity in a challenging security policy environment and supporting the long-term implementation of HENSOLDT's strategic growth agenda.

