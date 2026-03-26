EQS-News: HENSOLDT publishes its 2025 Annual Report

EQS-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

HENSOLDT publishes its 2025 Annual Report



26.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HENSOLDT publishes its 2025 Annual Report



Taufkirchen, 26 March 2026 – The HENSOLDT Group (“HENSOLDT”) has today published its annual report for the 2025 financial year. The report demonstrates that the company has confirmed its profitable growth trajectory and consolidated its strong competitive position. All forecasts were met and exceeded in key areas (see also the



The annual report provides a comprehensive overview of HENSOLDT’s performance over the past year and contextualises this within the geopolitical landscape. 2025 was marked by ongoing conflicts and intensified geopolitical tensions: Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the crises in the Middle East and the growing rivalry between major powers have further increased pressure on the international order and the European security architecture. Against this backdrop, Europe’s ability to strengthen its defence capabilities immediately is becoming increasingly important. HENSOLDT’s modern, connected defence solutions play a key role in this.



Oliver Dörre, CEO of HENSOLDT, says: “Structurally higher defence spending and accelerated procurement processes reflect a shift in political perspective in Europe. Our strong results for the 2025 financial year demonstrate how much these changes are already having an impact. At the same time, the past year has shown that information superiority has become decisive in military conflicts. Detecting and identifying threats at an early stage and networking information in real time is increasingly becoming the decisive factor. For HENSOLDT, these developments represent both an opportunity and an obligation: with our sensor solutions and our ability to integrate sensors, data and software into a multi-domain architecture, we are helping to equip armed forces quickly with scalable capabilities.”



Christian Ladurner, CFO of HENSOLDT, says: “2025 was a year of strong growth for HENSOLDT and, at the same time, a year of targeted transformation. We have expanded production capacities, established a new logistics centre and driven forward the relocation of the Optronics division to Oberkochen. The ‘Operations 2.0’ programme has optimised key processes; we have also consolidated our IT architecture and accelerated digitalisation across the entire value chain. These measures ensure that we can fulfil our growing order backlog efficiently and reliably. They also lay the foundations for future growth.”



You can find the 2025 Annual Report here (available online only):

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a leading European high-tech company in the defence and security industry, based in Taufkirchen near Munich. The company develops sensor solutions, electronics and software for the air, land, sea, cyber and space domains, helping armed forces worldwide to detect threats early and make informed operational decisions. Building on decades of experience in mission-critical sensor technology, HENSOLDT combines radar, optronics, electronics and cyber expertise with data-driven software and artificial intelligence. The aim is to integrate and analyse sensor data from different platforms and domains and merge it into a reliable situational picture. HENSOLDT has thus evolved from a traditional sensor supplier to a new-generation system integrator – a ‘neo-system house’ that enables networked, Software-Defined Defence capabilities and supports information superiority in missions. In the 2025 financial year, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of €2.46 billion with around 9,500 employees. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

Further information:



Press contact

Joachim Schranzhofer T: +49 (0)89 51518 1823

M: – The HENSOLDT Group (“HENSOLDT”) has today published its annual report for the 2025 financial year. The report demonstrates that the company has confirmed its profitable growth trajectory and consolidated its strong competitive position. All forecasts were met and exceeded in key areas (see also the press release on the preliminary results 2025 from 26 February 2026).The annual report provides a comprehensive overview of HENSOLDT’s performance over the past year and contextualises this within the geopolitical landscape. 2025 was marked by ongoing conflicts and intensified geopolitical tensions: Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the crises in the Middle East and the growing rivalry between major powers have further increased pressure on the international order and the European security architecture. Against this backdrop, Europe’s ability to strengthen its defence capabilities immediately is becoming increasingly important. HENSOLDT’s modern, connected defence solutions play a key role in this.Oliver Dörre, CEO of HENSOLDT, says: “Structurally higher defence spending and accelerated procurement processes reflect a shift in political perspective in Europe. Our strong results for the 2025 financial year demonstrate how much these changes are already having an impact. At the same time, the past year has shown that information superiority has become decisive in military conflicts. Detecting and identifying threats at an early stage and networking information in real time is increasingly becoming the decisive factor. For HENSOLDT, these developments represent both an opportunity and an obligation: with our sensor solutions and our ability to integrate sensors, data and software into a multi-domain architecture, we are helping to equip armed forces quickly with scalable capabilities.”Christian Ladurner, CFO of HENSOLDT, says: “2025 was a year of strong growth for HENSOLDT and, at the same time, a year of targeted transformation. We have expanded production capacities, established a new logistics centre and driven forward the relocation of the Optronics division to Oberkochen. The ‘Operations 2.0’ programme has optimised key processes; we have also consolidated our IT architecture and accelerated digitalisation across the entire value chain. These measures ensure that we can fulfil our growing order backlog efficiently and reliably. They also lay the foundations for future growth.”You can find the 2025 Annual Report here (available online only): Publications | HENSOLDT AG HENSOLDT is a leading European high-tech company in the defence and security industry, based in Taufkirchen near Munich. The company develops sensor solutions, electronics and software for the air, land, sea, cyber and space domains, helping armed forces worldwide to detect threats early and make informed operational decisions. Building on decades of experience in mission-critical sensor technology, HENSOLDT combines radar, optronics, electronics and cyber expertise with data-driven software and artificial intelligence. The aim is to integrate and analyse sensor data from different platforms and domains and merge it into a reliable situational picture. HENSOLDT has thus evolved from a traditional sensor supplier to a new-generation system integrator – a ‘neo-system house’ that enables networked, Software-Defined Defence capabilities and supports information superiority in missions. In the 2025 financial year, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of €2.46 billion with around 9,500 employees. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.Further information: www.hensoldt.net Joachim Schranzhofer T: +49 (0)89 51518 1823M: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net

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