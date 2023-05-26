EQS-News: HENSOLDT rejects 'Spiegel' allegations

EQS-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Statement

HENSOLDT rejects 'Spiegel' allegations



26.05.2023

HENSOLDT rejects "Spiegel" allegations

Taufkirchen, 26 May 2023 - The sensor manufacturer HENSOLDT firmly rejects the allegations of improper business practices and insufficient internal control raised by the news magazine "Der Spiegel".

In a statement, the company states that the accusations lack any factual basis. HENSOLDT emphasises that its internal control mechanisms function at all levels. Business has been and is conducted exclusively in accordance with national and international regulations and laws.

A company spokesperson said: "'Der Spiegel' was unable to provide the company with any concrete facts or evidence of misconduct by HENSOLDT employees in relation to any of the allegations made. Rather, the cases described show that HENSOLDT's internal compliance processes and rules are effective and point out any dangers and risks at an early stage so that they can be subjected to closer scrutiny. The selection of our local representatives is subject to a thorough screening process that identifies any compliance risks. Under no circumstances do we make payments to agents without a contractual basis and proof of performance."

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a leading company in the European defence industry with global reach. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company develops complete sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a technology leader, HENSOLDT drives the development of defence electronics and optronics and is continuously expanding its portfolio based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cyber security. With more than 6,500 employees, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 1.7 billion euros in 2022. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange MDAX segment.

www.hensoldt.net

