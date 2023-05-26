|
26.05.2023 15:42:30
EQS-News: HENSOLDT rejects 'Spiegel' allegations
|
EQS-News: HENSOLDT AG
/ Key word(s): Statement
HENSOLDT rejects "Spiegel" allegations
Taufkirchen, 26 May 2023 - The sensor manufacturer HENSOLDT firmly rejects the allegations of improper business practices and insufficient internal control raised by the news magazine "Der Spiegel".
In a statement, the company states that the accusations lack any factual basis. HENSOLDT emphasises that its internal control mechanisms function at all levels. Business has been and is conducted exclusively in accordance with national and international regulations and laws.
A company spokesperson said: "'Der Spiegel' was unable to provide the company with any concrete facts or evidence of misconduct by HENSOLDT employees in relation to any of the allegations made. Rather, the cases described show that HENSOLDT's internal compliance processes and rules are effective and point out any dangers and risks at an early stage so that they can be subjected to closer scrutiny. The selection of our local representatives is subject to a thorough screening process that identifies any compliance risks. Under no circumstances do we make payments to agents without a contractual basis and proof of performance."
About HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT is a leading company in the European defence industry with global reach. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company develops complete sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a technology leader, HENSOLDT drives the development of defence electronics and optronics and is continuously expanding its portfolio based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cyber security. With more than 6,500 employees, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 1.7 billion euros in 2022. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange MDAX segment.
Press contact
Joachim Schranzhofer Tel.: +49 (0)89.51518.1823
26.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HENSOLDT AG
|Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
|82024 Taufkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 515 18 - 0
|E-mail:
|info@hensoldt.net
|Internet:
|www.hensoldt.net
|ISIN:
|DE000HAG0005
|WKN:
|HAG000
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1643413
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1643413 26.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HENSOLDTmehr Nachrichten
|
26.05.23
|Hensoldt weist Bericht über unlautere Geschäftspraktiken zurück (dpa-AFX)
|
26.05.23
|HENSOLDT-Aktie in Rot: HENSOLDT weist Vorwürfe zu mangelnder Kontrolle zurück (Dow Jones)
|
26.05.23
|EQS-News: HENSOLDT weist Spiegel-Vorwürfe zurück (EQS Group)
|
26.05.23
|EQS-News: HENSOLDT rejects 'Spiegel' allegations (EQS Group)
|
17.05.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research hebt Ziel für Hensoldt auf 36 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
12.05.23
|EQS-News: HENSOLDT AG: Anteilseigener stimmen allen Tagesordnungspunkten zu und wählen neues Mitglied in den Aufsichtsrat (EQS Group)
|
09.05.23
|HENSOLDT-Aktie tiefer: HENSOLDT in Q1 mit Umsatzwachstum - Nettoverlust ausgeweitet (Dow Jones)
|
09.05.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Hensoldt auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 32 Euro (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu HENSOLDTmehr Analysen
|17.05.23
|HENSOLDT Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.05.23
|HENSOLDT Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.05.23
|HENSOLDT Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.23
|HENSOLDT Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.05.23
|HENSOLDT Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.23
|HENSOLDT Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.05.23
|HENSOLDT Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.05.23
|HENSOLDT Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.23
|HENSOLDT Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.05.23
|HENSOLDT Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.23
|HENSOLDT Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.23
|HENSOLDT Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.23
|HENSOLDT Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.05.23
|HENSOLDT Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.23
|HENSOLDT Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.05.23
|HENSOLDT Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.23
|HENSOLDT Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.23
|HENSOLDT Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.12.21
|HENSOLDT Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.21
|HENSOLDT Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HENSOLDT
|30,20
|2,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGrundsatz-Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit: ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte ins Minus. In Frankfurt tendierte der DAX abwärts. An der Wall Street wurde zum Wochenstart aufgrund des Memorial Days nicht gehandelt. Zum Start in die neue Handelswoche zeigten sich Asiens Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.