EQS-News: HENSOLDT rejects 'Spiegel' allegations

26.05.2023 15:42:30

26.05.2023 / 15:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Taufkirchen, 26 May 2023 - The sensor manufacturer HENSOLDT firmly rejects the allegations of improper business practices and insufficient internal control raised by the news magazine "Der Spiegel".

In a statement, the company states that the accusations lack any factual basis. HENSOLDT emphasises that its internal control mechanisms function at all levels. Business has been and is conducted exclusively in accordance with national and international regulations and laws.

A company spokesperson said: "'Der Spiegel' was unable to provide the company with any concrete facts or evidence of misconduct by HENSOLDT employees in relation to any of the allegations made. Rather, the cases described show that HENSOLDT's internal compliance processes and rules are effective and point out any dangers and risks at an early stage so that they can be subjected to closer scrutiny. The selection of our local representatives is subject to a thorough screening process that identifies any compliance risks. Under no circumstances do we make payments to agents without a contractual basis and proof of performance."

 

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a leading company in the European defence industry with global reach. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company develops complete sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a technology leader, HENSOLDT drives the development of defence electronics and optronics and is continuously expanding its portfolio based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cyber security. With more than 6,500 employees, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 1.7 billion euros in 2022. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange MDAX segment.

www.hensoldt.net

 

 

Press contact

Joachim Schranzhofer  Tel.: +49 (0)89.51518.1823

 joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net


Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Phone: 089 515 18 - 0
E-mail: info@hensoldt.net
Internet: www.hensoldt.net
ISIN: DE000HAG0005
WKN: HAG000
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
