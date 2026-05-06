EQS-News: HENSOLDT starts financial year 2026 with record order intake and rising profitability

EQS-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

HENSOLDT starts financial year 2026 with record order intake and rising profitability



06.05.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

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HENSOLDT starts financial year 2026 with record order intake and rising profitability

Order intake more than doubled to EUR 1,483 million (previous year: EUR 701 million)

more than doubled to EUR 1,483 million (previous year: EUR 701 million) Order book at a new record level of EUR 9,801 million (previous year: EUR 6,929 million)

at a new record level of EUR 9,801 million (previous year: EUR 6,929 million) Revenue rises by over 25% to EUR 496 million (previous year: EUR 395 million), of which 15% is core revenue

rises by over 25% to EUR 496 million (previous year: EUR 395 million), of which 15% is core revenue Book-to-bill ratio at 3.0x (previous year: 1.8x)

at 3.0x (previous year: 1.8x) Adjusted EBITDA grows significantly to EUR 44 million (previous year: EUR 30 million)

grows significantly to EUR 44 million (previous year: EUR 30 million) Adjusted EBITDA margin improves to 8.9% (previous year: 7.6%)

improves to 8.9% (previous year: 7.6%) Guidance for the financial year 2026 confirmed across all key figures

Taufkirchen, 6 May 2026 – The HENSOLDT Group (“HENSOLDT”) has started the financial year 2026 with strong operational momentum and has noticeably accelerated its growth trajectory. At EUR 1,483 million, order intake was more than double that of the same period last year. The main drivers were orders to equip the Schakal and Puma platforms, as well as contract extensions for Eurofighter Mk1 radars. The order backlog grew by 41% to a new record level of EUR 9,801 million.



Revenue rose in both segments to a total of EUR 496 million. This represents a 15% increase in the core business. The exceptionally high book-to-bill ratio of 3.0x reflects not only the impact of major orders but also the structurally increased demand in key European capability areas. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 44 million, exceeding the previous year’s figure by 46.7%. The decisive factor was the higher revenue volume. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 7.6% to 8.9%.



Oliver Dörre, CEO of HENSOLDT, explains: “The new German military strategy makes it clear in black and white that defence capability is being reimagined today – more networked, software-based and with significantly higher expectations on industrial availability. For us, this is not just a strategic signal, but increasingly concrete demand. Our strong first quarter shows how this development is already being reflected in programmes and procurement. At the same time, it is clear that HENSOLDT’s success is based on our ability to deliver cutting-edge technology and to provide it on an industrial scale. We have geared HENSOLDT precisely towards this scalability – and thus see ourselves in a strong position for the coming years.”



Christian Ladurner, CFO of HENSOLDT, says: “Our record order book of nearly EUR 10 billion provides excellent visibility and lays the foundation for further growth. In parallel, we have significantly increased our profitability; the Optronics segment in particular – driven by higher volumes – is showing a remarkably strong performance. Through targeted upfront investments, we have anticipated and paved the way for this development. Furthermore, we are strengthening our foundation for the coming years with strategic steps such as the acquisition of Nedinsco. In view of structurally increased demand and a sustained high level of order intake, we confirm our forecast for the 2026 financial year across all relevant key figures.”



Optronics with strong growth and significant margin improvement



The Optronics segment recorded a significant increase in order intake in the first three months of 2026. This development was driven primarily by major orders in the Ground Based Systems product line. Revenue also rose significantly, with early investments increasingly taking effect. Adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR 1 million in the same period last year to EUR 12 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 1.3% to 12.2%. This is mainly attributable to volume effects.



Sensors: Solid performance in orders and profitability



In the Sensors segment, the increase in order intake was driven by the Radar & Electromagnetic Warfare division, while growth in the core business was the main driver of higher revenue. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 10%, largely due to increased volume. This was offset by temporary pass-through effects as well as increased, planned expenditure on research and development in the Software-defined Defence area.



HENSOLDT acquires Nedinsco



In March 2026, HENSOLDT signed an agreement to acquire the Dutch optronics specialist Nedinsco, securing critical supply chains through this transaction. Furthermore, the acquisition of Nedinsco strengthens technological capabilities in a strategically relevant segment and supports the further expansion of production capacities. Nedinsco has sites in Venlo and Eindhoven, employs around 140 people and develops and manufactures electro-optical sensor systems, including periscopes, driver vision systems and subsystems for optronic sensor units.



Positive outlook for the 2026 financial year confirmed



HENSOLDT expects business performance to remain positive for the current year and, given its unchanged conservative planning regarding project milestones and the momentum of its ramp-up, confirms its guidance for all relevant key figures. The company expects revenue of around EUR 2,750 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x to 2.0x. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 18.5% and 19.0%. Continued high levels of investment in European security and defence capabilities continue to drive robust demand for HENSOLDT’s products and solutions.

Key figures

EUR million 3M 2026 3M 2025 Revenue 496 395 Adjusted EBITDA 44 30 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.9% 7.6% Order intake 1,483 701 Order book 9,801 6,929 Book-to-bill ratio 3.0x 1.8x Adjusted free cash flow -95 -107

HENSOLDT’s quarterly report for the first three months of the 2026 financial year is available on the HENSOLDT AG Investor Relations website. The financial results for the first half of 2026 will be published on 31 July 2026. The Annual General Meeting of HENSOLDT AG will take place on Friday, 22 May 2026.



About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a leading European high-tech company in the defence and security industry, headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich. The company develops sensor solutions, electronics and software for the air, land, sea, cyber and space sectors, and supports armed forces worldwide in detecting threats at an early stage and making informed operational decisions. Building on decades of experience in mission-critical sensor technology, HENSOLDT combines radar, optronics, electronics and cyber expertise with data-driven software and artificial intelligence. The aim is to integrate and analyse sensor data from different platforms and domains and fuse it into a reliable situational picture. HENSOLDT has thus evolved from a traditional sensor supplier into a next-generation systems integrator – a ‘neo-systems house’ that enables networked, software-defined defence capabilities and supports information superiority in the field. In the 2025 financial year, HENSOLDT generated revenue of €2.46 billion with a workforce of around 9,500. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

www.hensoldt.net

Press contact:



Joachim Schranzhofer T: +49 (0)89 51518 1823

M: – The HENSOLDT Group (“HENSOLDT”) has started the financial year 2026 with strong operational momentum and has noticeably accelerated its growth trajectory. At EUR 1,483 million, order intake was more than double that of the same period last year. The main drivers were orders to equip the Schakal and Puma platforms, as well as contract extensions for Eurofighter Mk1 radars. The order backlog grew by 41% to a new record level of EUR 9,801 million.Revenue rose in both segments to a total of EUR 496 million. This represents a 15% increase in the core business. The exceptionally high book-to-bill ratio of 3.0x reflects not only the impact of major orders but also the structurally increased demand in key European capability areas. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 44 million, exceeding the previous year’s figure by 46.7%. The decisive factor was the higher revenue volume. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 7.6% to 8.9%.Oliver Dörre, CEO of HENSOLDT, explains: “The new German military strategy makes it clear in black and white that defence capability is being reimagined today – more networked, software-based and with significantly higher expectations on industrial availability. For us, this is not just a strategic signal, but increasingly concrete demand. Our strong first quarter shows how this development is already being reflected in programmes and procurement. At the same time, it is clear that HENSOLDT’s success is based on our ability to deliver cutting-edge technology and to provide it on an industrial scale. We have geared HENSOLDT precisely towards this scalability – and thus see ourselves in a strong position for the coming years.”Christian Ladurner, CFO of HENSOLDT, says: “Our record order book of nearly EUR 10 billion provides excellent visibility and lays the foundation for further growth. In parallel, we have significantly increased our profitability; the Optronics segment in particular – driven by higher volumes – is showing a remarkably strong performance. Through targeted upfront investments, we have anticipated and paved the way for this development. Furthermore, we are strengthening our foundation for the coming years with strategic steps such as the acquisition of Nedinsco. In view of structurally increased demand and a sustained high level of order intake, we confirm our forecast for the 2026 financial year across all relevant key figures.”The Optronics segment recorded a significant increase in order intake in the first three months of 2026. This development was driven primarily by major orders in the Ground Based Systems product line. Revenue also rose significantly, with early investments increasingly taking effect. Adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR 1 million in the same period last year to EUR 12 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 1.3% to 12.2%. This is mainly attributable to volume effects.In the Sensors segment, the increase in order intake was driven by the Radar & Electromagnetic Warfare division, while growth in the core business was the main driver of higher revenue. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 10%, largely due to increased volume. This was offset by temporary pass-through effects as well as increased, planned expenditure on research and development in the Software-defined Defence area.In March 2026, HENSOLDT signed an agreement to acquire the Dutch optronics specialist Nedinsco, securing critical supply chains through this transaction. Furthermore, the acquisition of Nedinsco strengthens technological capabilities in a strategically relevant segment and supports the further expansion of production capacities. Nedinsco has sites in Venlo and Eindhoven, employs around 140 people and develops and manufactures electro-optical sensor systems, including periscopes, driver vision systems and subsystems for optronic sensor units.HENSOLDT expects business performance to remain positive for the current year and, given its unchanged conservative planning regarding project milestones and the momentum of its ramp-up, confirms its guidance for all relevant key figures. The company expects revenue of around EUR 2,750 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x to 2.0x. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 18.5% and 19.0%. Continued high levels of investment in European security and defence capabilities continue to drive robust demand for HENSOLDT’s products and solutions.HENSOLDT is a leading European high-tech company in the defence and security industry, headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich. The company develops sensor solutions, electronics and software for the air, land, sea, cyber and space sectors, and supports armed forces worldwide in detecting threats at an early stage and making informed operational decisions. Building on decades of experience in mission-critical sensor technology, HENSOLDT combines radar, optronics, electronics and cyber expertise with data-driven software and artificial intelligence. The aim is to integrate and analyse sensor data from different platforms and domains and fuse it into a reliable situational picture. HENSOLDT has thus evolved from a traditional sensor supplier into a next-generation systems integrator – a ‘neo-systems house’ that enables networked, software-defined defence capabilities and supports information superiority in the field. In the 2025 financial year, HENSOLDT generated revenue of €2.46 billion with a workforce of around 9,500. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.Joachim Schranzhofer T: +49 (0)89 51518 1823M: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net

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