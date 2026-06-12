EQS-News: hGears AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items, Lars Ahns new member of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: hGears AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

hGears AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items, Lars Ahns new member of the Supervisory Board



12.06.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

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hGears AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items, Lars Ahns new member of the Supervisory Board

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

hGears AG once again held its Annual General Meeting as an in-person event

63.01 % of the share capital was represented at the 2026 Annual General Meeting

All proposed resolutions were adopted

Mr. Lars Ahns was newly elected to the Supervisory Board with 99.97 % of the votes

Schramberg, 12 June 2026 – The shareholders of hGears AG approved all agenda items at the Annual General Meeting held on 11 June 2026, at the company’s headquarters in Schramberg. The Annual General Meeting took place as an in-person event, thereby once again fulfilling the expressly stated wish of many shareholders. A total of 63.01 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The proposed resolutions put to a vote were approved by a large majority of shareholders. In addition, the Annual General Meeting discharged the Management Board and Supervisory Board with 99.76 % and 91.77 % of the votes, respectively, and approved the remuneration report with 97.17 % of the votes.

During the Annual General Meeting, Lars Ahns was elected to the Supervisory Board for a five-year term with 99.97 % of the votes. At the same time, Christophe Hemmerle’s term on the Supervisory Board expired. The Management Board, the Supervisory Board and the entire company extend their sincere thanks to Mr Hemmerle for his many years of service. For more than 14 years, he played a key role in shaping the company’s development.

The 2025 fiscal year was once again marked by a difficult market environment for hGears. Despite further declining volumes, results were slightly above guidance and thus also exceeded the company’s own expectations. A positive factor was that the efficiency and cost measures implemented took effect, allowing margins to improve. The e-Bike business area remained particularly challenging, as it continued to be burdened by ongoing inventory reduction, reduced production volumes, and structural changes in the

market. In contrast, the [e]-Mobility and e-Tools business areas performed significantly more stably. Given the continued subdued market signals, particularly in the e-Bike business area, the Management Board remains cautious and continues to consistently align the organization toward cost discipline, efficiency, and securing liquidity. Against this backdrop, hGears expects consolidated revenue of EUR 80 to 90 million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR minus 3 million to EUR 0 million, and free cash flow of EUR minus 5 million to EUR minus 2 million for 2026.

A detailed overview of the individual voting results can be found on the hGears website under Investor Relations in the “Annual General Meeting” section at https://ir.hgears.com/annual-general-meeting/agm-2026/

Contact

hGears AG

Christian Weiz

Brambach 38

78713 Schramberg

T: +49 (7422) 566 222

E: christian.weiz@hgears.com



About hGears

hGears is a global manufacturer of mission-critical high-precision gears and components with a strategic focus on products for e-mobility. The products include gears, shafts and other function-critical components that are used in electric drive systems for e-bikes and in electric and hybrid vehicles (EHV). In the e-bike sector, hGears AG is a leading European company in the supply of high-precision gear parts and components. The company is thus well positioned to benefit from the growing end markets for e-bikes and EHVs. hGears has three different business areas for which it develops and manufactures high-precision components: e-Bike, [e]-Mobility (primarily for premium and luxury cars, EHVs and powersports vehicles) and e-Tools.

hGears combines more than 65 years of experience in highly developed machining steel processing and state-of-the-art sintered metal production. This makes it one of the few companies in the world that can offer its customers both processes. hGears works together with its customers in a “co-development” role to design components and find technologically optimal solutions to satisfy the customer’s specifications. hGears' blue-chip customer base includes several major Tier 1 suppliers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company benefits from long-standing, stable and sustainable relationships with its customers, with many key customers being supplied for more than 20 years.

hGears is headquartered in Schramberg (Germany) and operates worldwide with production facilities in Schramberg (Germany), Padua (Italy) and Suzhou (China). Visit hGears on the Internet at: www.hgears.com