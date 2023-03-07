|
07.03.2023 07:30:03
EQS-News: hGears AG: Preliminary 2022 results in line with the Management Boards guidance
|
EQS-News: hGears AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
hGears AG Group: Preliminary 2022 results in line with the Management Boards guidance
FULL YEAR 2022 PRELIMINARY RESULTS
Schramberg, 7 March 2023 hGears Group has today released preliminary key financial numbers for its fiscal year 2022.
The Group generated revenue of EUR 135.3 million in 2022, within the guided range of EUR 134 - 138 million. Some of the Group's customers were impacted by COVID-19-related shutdowns in early 2022, which, alongside supply chain constraints in the course of the year, had an effect on customers' production, while temporary overstocking led to some order postponements and cancellations towards the end of the year.
During 2022 the company made use of pass-through clauses for raw materials and energy. However, the pass-through clauses could only partially compensate for the inflationary pressures on the non-transferable costs, e.g. for tools, supplies and services. As a result, the Group achieved an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 15.3 million, also within the guided range of EUR 14 17 million.
Finally, hGears Group achieved a negative free cash flow of EUR 8.3 million, in line with the guided negative high single-digit million amount, after ongoing investments in capacities that enable the ramp-up of new projects.
On Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 7:30 am CET, the company will publish its full Annual Report 2022 and host subsequently a live webcast with the management team.
Contact
Christian Weiz
Head of Investor Relations
hGears AG
Brambach 38
78713 Schramberg
T: +49 (7422) 566 222
E: christian.weiz@hgears.com
About hGears
hGears is a global manufacturer of mission-critical high-precision gears and components with a focus on products for e-mobility applications. The Companys strategic focus is on the e-Mobility business area, where products include gears, shafts, and other mission-critical components to be used in electrical drive applications for e-bikes and electric and hybrid vehicles. In the e-bikes segment, hGears is the European market leader in the supply of high-precision gears and components, and its parts are contained in approximately two and a half million of the total five million e-bikes sold in Europe in 2021. This puts the Company in a good position to capitalize on the dynamically growing end-markets for e-bikes and electric and hybrid vehicles. hGears has three distinct business areas for which it develops and manufactures high-precision components: e-Mobility, e-Tools, and Conventional (i.e. premium and luxury cars, motorcycles and industrial applications).
hGears combines over 60 years of experience in advanced machined steel metal processing and state-of-the-art powder metal production. It is one of the few companies offering customers both processes worldwide. hGears works together with its customers in a co-development role to design components and find technologically optimal solutions to satisfy the customers specifications. hGears blue-chip customer base includes several major suppliers (Tier 1) as well as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company benefits from long, stable and sustainable relationships with its customers and has worked with many key customers for over 15 years.
hGears is headquartered in Schramberg, Germany, and operates globally with production facilities in Schramberg, Germany, Padua, Italy, and Suzhou, China. Find us on the web: www.hgears.com
07.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|hGears AG
|Brambach 38
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (7422) 566 0
|Fax:
|+49 (7422) 566 883
|E-mail:
|info@hgears.com
|Internet:
|https://hgears.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CMGN3
|WKN:
|A3CMGN
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1575979
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1575979 07.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!