EQS-News: HHLA Annual General Meeting resolves transfer of class A shares to majority shareholder

EQS-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

HHLA Annual General Meeting resolves transfer of class A shares to majority shareholder



11.06.2026 / 22:15 CET/CEST

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Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

HHLA Annual General Meeting resolves transfer of class A shares to majority shareholder

Hamburg, 11 June 2026 | The Annual General Meeting of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) today passed a resolution on the transfer of its minority shareholders’ class A shares to the majority shareholder, the Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE (PoH), and thus on the corporate squeeze-out. The cash compensation amounts to € 21.16 per class A share.



The majority shareholder’s application for the transfer of the shareholders’ class A shares was granted with the majority of votes cast. The corporate squeeze-out becomes effective upon entry of the transfer resolution into the commercial register. HHLA will immediately publish the entry of this resolution in the German Federal Gazette and on its website.

At the Annual General Meeting, HHLA’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeroen Eijsink, furthermore reported on the company’s performance in 2025. Despite a challenging economic environment and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, HHLA showed positive growth. Group revenue thus rose by 9.9 percent year-on-year to € 1,756.2 million and the Group operating result (EBIT) increased by 19.5 percent to € 160.5 million. Group profit after tax and minority interests came to € 9.8 million as a result of significant tax effects. Against this background, the Annual General Meeting adopted the joint proposal by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to not distribute a dividend for the 2025 financial year. This applies to both the listed class A shares and the non-listed class S shares, the latter held in full by the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg.

Jeroen Eijsink, Chief Executive Officer of HHLA: “HHLA achieved positive growth in a challenging market environment in the 2025 financial year. At the same time, one-off tax effects weighed significantly on the annual result. In view of the upcoming capital expenditure on modernising our facilities, it therefore makes sense to retain the financial resources within the company. This forms the foundation for us to make targeted use of growth opportunities, further improve our efficiency and reliability and strengthen the competitiveness of HHLA in the long term.”

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting as well as the Chief Executive Officer’s speech and presentation are available on HHLA’s website in the Investor Relations section under “Annual General Meeting”: www.hhla.de/agm