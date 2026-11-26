HHLA Aktie
WKN DE: A0S848 / ISIN: DE000A0S8488
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26.11.2026 16:00:03
EQS-News: HHLA terminates stock exchange listing following completion of squeeze-out
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EQS-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Delisting
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
HHLA terminates stock exchange listing following completion of squeeze-out
Hamburg, 26 November 2026 | Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is terminating its stock exchange listing. Following the registration of the squeeze-out in the commercial register yesterday, trading in HHLA shares was discontinued.
Upon registration of the squeeze-out in the Commercial Register, the shares held by the minority shareholders are transferred by operation of law to Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE (PoH) as the majority shareholder. The minority shareholders who have been squeezed out will receive a cash compensation of €21.16 per class A share. The amount of the cash compensation was determined based on statutory provisions and current case law, which takes into account the average price of the class A share over the three months preceding the announcement of the squeeze-out. In addition, an independent business valuation was conducted. The adequacy of the cash compensation was reviewed by a court-appointed auditor.
The City of Hamburg will now hold a majority stake of 50.1 % and will manage the company jointly with the MSC Group, which holds a 49.9 % stake, within the framework of the agreed strategic partnership.
The end of the stock exchange listing does not result in any changes to HHLA’s operating business or legal form. HHLA will continue to focus on the consistent implementation of its strategy: strengthening the performance of its container terminals in Hamburg and expanding its European intermodal network.
26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
|Bei St. Annen 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40-3088-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40-3088-3355
|E-mail:
|info@hhla.de
|Internet:
|www.hhla.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0S8488
|WKN:
|A0S848
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover
|LEI Code:
|52990003RXKZ9J9ERW70
|EQS News ID:
|2442946
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2442946 26.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu HHLA AG (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik)
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16:00
|EQS-News: HHLA beendet Börsennotierung nach vollzogenem Squeeze-out (EQS Group)
|
16:00
|EQS-News: HHLA terminates stock exchange listing following completion of squeeze-out (EQS Group)
|
20.11.26
|Bundesverkehrsminister: Noch keine Zusage für mehr Hafengeld (dpa-AFX)
|
13.11.26
|HHLA-Aktie kaum verändert: Hamburg darf Kaimauersanierung bezuschussen (Dow Jones)
|
12.11.26
|HHLA-Aktie im Minus: Container-Umschlag sinkt deutlich (dpa-AFX)
|
12.11.26
|EQS-News: Automation and portfolio adjustment impact HHLA’s results for the first nine months of the year (EQS Group)
|
12.11.26
|EQS-News: Automatisierung und Portfoliobereinigung belasten Neunmonatsergebnis der HHLA (EQS Group)
|
25.10.26
|Einigung auf Hafen-Finanzierung noch 2026? (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu HHLA AG (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik)
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|HHLA AG (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik)
|21,50
|0,47%
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