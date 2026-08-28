Netfonds Aktie
WKN DE: A1MME7 / ISIN: DE000A1MME74
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28.08.2026 10:58:33
EQS-News: High approval at the Annual General Meeting – Shareholders confirm the course of Netfonds AG
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EQS-News: Netfonds AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PRESS RELEASE
High approval at the Annual General Meeting – Shareholders confirm the course of Netfonds AG
Hamburg, 28 August 2026 – Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74), a leading platform for administration, consulting, and regulation for the financial industry, held its Annual General Meeting in Hamburg yesterday. 62.67% of the company's share capital was represented.
Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Klaus Schwantge, welcomed the shareholders and presided over the event. During the Annual General Meeting, CEO Martin Steinmeyer and CFO Peer Reichelt reported on the 2025 financial year and presented the company’s latest developments.
At the Annual General Meeting, the allocation of the balance sheet profit was approved with a very high approval rate of 99.99%. All other items on the agenda were adopted with approval rates of over 94% and very few votes against or abstentions. These results demonstrate the high level of confidence shareholders have in the course of Netfonds AG.
Netfonds AG
Heidenkampsweg 73
20097 Hamburg
Germany
Investor Relations
Philip Angrabeit
Phone: +49 40 822 267 142
Email: pangrabeit@netfonds.de
Further Information
www.netfonds-group.com / www.netfonds.de
About the Netfonds Group
The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Netfonds customers thus benefit from one of the most advanced software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the consulting process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific consulting. Netfonds AG shares are listed on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.
28.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Netfonds AG
|Heidenkampsweg 73
|20097 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 822267 0
|E-mail:
|info@netfonds.de
|Internet:
|www.netfonds.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MME74
|WKN:
|A1MME7
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|9676009U2B9KFVJFUF64
|EQS News ID:
|2390340
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2390340 28.08.2026 CET/CEST
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|Netfonds AG
|79,50
|0,00%
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