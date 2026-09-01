EQS-News: High-Grade Titanium in Australia: New Exception Drill Results from Surface!

Issuer: Goldinvest Consulting GmbH / Key word(s): Drilling Result/Expansion

High-Grade Titanium in Australia: New Exception Drill Results from Surface!



01.09.2026 / 09:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



McLaren Minerals (ASX: MML / WKN: A40XP1) has reported the strongest results to date from its ongoing drilling program at the McLaren titanium project in Western Australia, which is 100% owned by the company: The latest assay results show an impressive average grade of 5.44% heavy minerals (HM)—consistently found right at the surface. This significantly surpasses the already strong previous results.



These shallow, high-grade intersections provide fundamental data for the upcoming update of the existing 529-million-metric-ton resource as well as the final feasibility study. As titanium—a critical raw material for aerospace, defense, and the energy transition—continues to gain geopolitical attention, an exciting news flow is building for this up-and-coming developer.



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McLaren Minerals: Record drilling results with 5.44% heavy minerals from surface level



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I. Informational Purpose and Disclaimer: GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH offers editors, agencies, and companies the opportunity to publish commentaries, analyses, and news on www.goldinvest.de. The content is intended solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute individual, expert investment advice. This does not constitute financial analysis or an offer to sell, nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Decisions made based on the published information are made entirely at your own risk. No contractual relationship is established between GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and readers or users, as our information relates exclusively to the company and not to personal investment decisions.

II. Risk Disclosure: The purchase of securities involves high risks that may result in the total loss of the capital invested. Despite careful research, GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and its authors assume no liability for financial losses or for the content, including its timeliness, accuracy, appropriateness, and completeness of the published information. Please also note our additional terms of use.

III. Conflicts of Interest: In accordance with Section 34b of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and Section 48f(5) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), we hereby note that GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH, as well as its partners, clients, or employees, hold shares in the companies listed above. In addition, there is a advisory or other service agreement between these companies and GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH, and it is possible that GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH may buy or sell shares of these companies at any time. These circumstances may lead to conflicts of interest, as the companies mentioned above compensate GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH for its reporting.

IV. Use of AI-powered systems: AI-powered systems may be used in the creation of articles to assist with research, structuring, or linguistic optimization. All content is editorially reviewed and approved prior to publication. has reported the strongest results to date from its ongoing drilling program at the McLaren titanium project in Western Australia, which is 100% owned by the company: The latest assay results show an impressive average grade of 5.44% heavy minerals (HM)—consistently found right at the surface. This significantly surpasses the already strong previous results.These shallow, high-grade intersections provide fundamental data for the upcoming update of the existing 529-million-metric-ton resource as well as the final feasibility study. As titanium—a critical raw material for aerospace, defense, and the energy transition—continues to gain geopolitical attention, an exciting news flow is building for this up-and-coming developer.Learn more now:DisclaimerI. Informational Purpose and Disclaimer: GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH offers editors, agencies, and companies the opportunity to publish commentaries, analyses, and news on www.goldinvest.de. The content is intended solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute individual, expert investment advice. This does not constitute financial analysis or an offer to sell, nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Decisions made based on the published information are made entirely at your own risk. No contractual relationship is established between GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and readers or users, as our information relates exclusively to the company and not to personal investment decisions.II. Risk Disclosure: The purchase of securities involves high risks that may result in the total loss of the capital invested. Despite careful research, GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and its authors assume no liability for financial losses or for the content, including its timeliness, accuracy, appropriateness, and completeness of the published information. Please also note our additional terms of use.III. Conflicts of Interest: In accordance with Section 34b of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and Section 48f(5) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), we hereby note that GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH, as well as its partners, clients, or employees, hold shares in the companies listed above. In addition, there is a advisory or other service agreement between these companies and GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH, and it is possible that GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH may buy or sell shares of these companies at any time. These circumstances may lead to conflicts of interest, as the companies mentioned above compensate GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH for its reporting.IV. Use of AI-powered systems: AI-powered systems may be used in the creation of articles to assist with research, structuring, or linguistic optimization. All content is editorially reviewed and approved prior to publication.

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