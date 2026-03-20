Highlight Communications Aktie
WKN: 920299 / ISIN: CH0006539198
|
20.03.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG mandates Arctic Securities to conduct investor meetings
|
EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Pratteln, 20 March 2026
Highlight Communications AG has mandated Arctic Securities to conduct investor meetings with institutional investors starting today.
The company is evaluating various refinancing options, the implementation of which depends, among other things, on market conditions.
20.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Communications AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 816 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 61 816 67 67
|E-mail:
|ir@hlcom.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlcom.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0006539198
|WKN:
|920299
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2294876
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2294876 20.03.2026 CET/CEST
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