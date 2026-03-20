EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG mandates Arctic Securities to conduct investor meetings

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Highlight Communications AG mandates Arctic Securities to conduct investor meetings



20.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

Highlight Communications AG mandates Arctic Securities to conduct investor meetings Pratteln, 20 March 2026 Highlight Communications AG has mandated Arctic Securities to conduct investor meetings with institutional investors starting today. The company is evaluating various refinancing options, the implementation of which depends, among other things, on market conditions. For further information: Highlight Communications AG Investor Relations Netzibodenstrasse 23b CH-4133 Pratteln BL Phone: +41 (0)61 816 96 91 Email: ir@hlcom.ch

20.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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