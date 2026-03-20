Highlight Communications Aktie

Highlight Communications für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 920299 / ISIN: CH0006539198

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20.03.2026 07:30:03

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG mandates Arctic Securities to conduct investor meetings

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Highlight Communications AG mandates Arctic Securities to conduct investor meetings

20.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE


Highlight Communications AG mandates Arctic Securities to conduct investor meetings

Pratteln, 20 March 2026

Highlight Communications AG has mandated Arctic Securities to conduct investor meetings with institutional investors starting today.

The company is evaluating various refinancing options, the implementation of which depends, among other things, on market conditions.

 

For further information:
 
Highlight Communications AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln BL
Phone: +41 (0)61 816 96 91
Email:   ir@hlcom.ch

 

 


20.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2294876

 
End of News EQS News Service

2294876  20.03.2026 CET/CEST

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