Highlight Communications Aktie
WKN: 920299 / ISIN: CH0006539198
|
02.02.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG reports strong, unaudited figures (consolidated revenue, EBITDA and cash flow from operating activities) for the fiscal year 2025
|
EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Highlight Communications AG reports strong, unaudited figures (consolidated revenue, EBITDA and cash flow from operating activities) for the fiscal year 2025
Pratteln, 2 February 2026
Highlight Communications AG reports on strong preliminary unaudited figures for the fiscal year 2025
Highlight Communications AG ("Highlight Communications," "the Company") can look back on a strong operating performance in the past fiscal year 2025. Business development improved significantly in all areas compared to the previous year. Based on the currently available preliminary unaudited figures, consolidated revenue is expected between CHF 405m and CHF 410m which is higher than previous year’s figure of CHF 404.1m.
EBITDA increased from CHF 77.5m to a range of CHF 170m to CHF 177m. Cash flow from operating activities substantially increased from CHF 36.4m to a range of CHF 130m to CHF 139m. Further financial figures are currently assessed. In the first nine months of 2025, the Highlight Group generated consolidated revenue of CHF 264.7 million, EBITDA of CHF 55.6 million and cash flow from operating activities of CHF 82.5 million (unaudited figures).
The company expects the positive trend to continue in 2026 based on its current operating development. Final figures for the 2025 fiscal year are expected to be published in April 2026.
02.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Communications AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 816 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 61 816 67 67
|E-mail:
|ir@hlcom.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlcom.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0006539198
|WKN:
|920299
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2269238
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2269238 02.02.2026 CET/CEST
