Highlight Communications Aktie

Highlight Communications für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 920299 / ISIN: CH0006539198

02.02.2026 07:00:03

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG reports strong, unaudited figures (consolidated revenue, EBITDA and cash flow from operating activities) for the fiscal year 2025

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Highlight Communications AG reports strong, unaudited figures (consolidated revenue, EBITDA and cash flow from operating activities) for the fiscal year 2025

02.02.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Highlight Communications AG reports strong, unaudited figures (consolidated revenue, EBITDA and cash flow from operating activities) for the fiscal year 2025

Pratteln, 2 February 2026

Highlight Communications AG reports on strong preliminary unaudited figures for the fiscal year 2025

  • currently available preliminary unaudited consolidated figures indicate a strong fiscal year 2025
  • positive outlook

Highlight Communications AG ("Highlight Communications," "the Company") can look back on a strong operating performance in the past fiscal year 2025. Business development improved significantly in all areas compared to the previous year. Based on the currently available preliminary unaudited figures, consolidated revenue is expected between CHF 405m and CHF 410m which is higher than previous year’s figure of CHF 404.1m.

EBITDA increased from CHF 77.5m to a range of CHF 170m to CHF 177m. Cash flow from operating activities substantially increased from CHF 36.4m to a range of CHF 130m to CHF 139m. Further financial figures are currently assessed. In the first nine months of 2025, the Highlight Group generated consolidated revenue of CHF 264.7 million, EBITDA of CHF 55.6 million and cash flow from operating activities of CHF 82.5 million (unaudited figures).

The company expects the positive trend to continue in 2026 based on its current operating development. Final figures for the 2025 fiscal year are expected to be published in April 2026.

 

For further information:
 
Highlight Communications AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln BL
Phone: +41 (0)61 816 96 91
Email:   ir@hlcom.ch

 

 


02.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2269238

 
End of News EQS News Service

2269238  02.02.2026 CET/CEST

