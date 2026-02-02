EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG reports strong, unaudited figures (consolidated revenue, EBITDA and cash flow from operating activities) for the fiscal year 2025

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Highlight Communications AG reports strong, unaudited figures (consolidated revenue, EBITDA and cash flow from operating activities) for the fiscal year 2025



02.02.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Highlight Communications AG reports strong, unaudited figures (consolidated revenue, EBITDA and cash flow from operating activities) for the fiscal year 2025

Pratteln, 2 February 2026

Highlight Communications AG reports on strong preliminary unaudited figures for the fiscal year 2025

currently available preliminary unaudited consolidated figures indicate a strong fiscal year 2025

positive outlook

Highlight Communications AG ("Highlight Communications," "the Company") can look back on a strong operating performance in the past fiscal year 2025. Business development improved significantly in all areas compared to the previous year. Based on the currently available preliminary unaudited figures, consolidated revenue is expected between CHF 405m and CHF 410m which is higher than previous year’s figure of CHF 404.1m.

EBITDA increased from CHF 77.5m to a range of CHF 170m to CHF 177m. Cash flow from operating activities substantially increased from CHF 36.4m to a range of CHF 130m to CHF 139m. Further financial figures are currently assessed. In the first nine months of 2025, the Highlight Group generated consolidated revenue of CHF 264.7 million, EBITDA of CHF 55.6 million and cash flow from operating activities of CHF 82.5 million (unaudited figures).

The company expects the positive trend to continue in 2026 based on its current operating development. Final figures for the 2025 fiscal year are expected to be published in April 2026.