Highlight Communications Aktie
WKN: 920299 / ISIN: CH0006539198
|
12.11.2026 15:30:03
EQS-News: Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months of 2026
|
EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
PRESS RELEASE
Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months of 2026
Pratteln, November 12, 2026 – The Highlight Group’s consolidated revenue and EBIT developed in line with expectations during the first nine months of 2026.
Group development in the first nine months of 2026
The quarterly statement as of September 30, 2026 is available for download at
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Communications AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 816 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 61 816 67 67
|E-mail:
|ir@hlcom.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlcom.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0006539198
|WKN:
|920299
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|39120070M14NLE1CDR38
|EQS News ID:
|2433864
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433864 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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|0,53
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