Highlight Communications Aktie

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WKN: 920299 / ISIN: CH0006539198

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12.11.2026 15:30:03

EQS-News: Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months of 2026

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months of 2026

12.11.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months of 2026

  • Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 256.5 million (previous year: CHF 264.7 million).
  • EBITDA improved by CHF 40.3 million to CHF 95.9 million (previous year: CHF 55.6 million) due to cost-cutting measures.
  • EBIT improved significantly by CHF 21.1 million to CHF -10.5 million (previous year: CHF -31.6 million).

Pratteln, November 12, 2026 – The Highlight Group’s consolidated revenue and EBIT developed in line with expectations during the first nine months of 2026.

Group development in the first nine months of 2026

  • Consolidated sales as of September 30, 2026, totaled CHF 256.5 million, representing a 3.1% decrease from the previous year. This is primarily attributable to lower sales in the Sports and Event segment.
     
  • Consolidated operating expenses at CHF 373.1 million was roughly on par with the previous year (previous year: CHF 372.4 million).
     
  • The cost-cutting measures implemented, as well as the optimization of operating costs, had a positive impact: EBIT improved significantly from CHF -31.6 million to CHF -10.5 million. Consolidated net loss for the period also improved compared with the first nine months of 2025, from CHF -41.4 million to CHF -20.8 million.

The quarterly statement as of September 30, 2026 is available for download at
www.highlight-communications.ch from today.
 

The Highlight Group at a glance    
Group figures in line with IFRS    
       
CHF million Jan. 1 to
Sept. 30,2026		 Jan. 1 to
Sept. 30,2025		 Change in %
Sales 256.5 264.7 -3.1
EBITDA 95.9 55.6 72.6
EBIT -10.5 -31.6 n/a
Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)		 -20.8 -41.4 n/a
Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -15.2 -31.2 n/a
Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.27 -0.55 n/a
Segment sales      
Film 199.0 189.7 4.9
Sports and Event 57.4 75.0 -23.4
Segment earnings      
Film 0.6 2.2 -73.7
Sports and Event -6.1 -30.0 n/a
       
CHF million Sept.  30, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Change in %
Total assets 430.2 491.2 -12.4
Equity -22.7 -3.3 n/a
Current financial liabilities 181.7 191.3 -5.0
Cash and cash equivalents 25.5 21.8 17.1
           
 
 
For further information:		      
       
Highlight Communications AG      
Investor Relations      
Netzibodenstrasse 23b      
4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland      
Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91      
e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch      
             

 


12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 39120070M14NLE1CDR38
EQS News ID: 2433864

 
End of News EQS News Service

2433864  12.11.2026 CET/CEST

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