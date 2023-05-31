EQS-News: Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2023

31.05.2023 16:30:05

Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2023

  • The equity ratio is 28.2% (previous year: 29.3%).
  • At CHF 81.2 million, consolidated revenue was CHF 6.9 million below the previous year's figure
  • EBIT decreased to -5.6 million CHF (previous year -4.2 million CHF)

The Highlight Groups consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Group development in the first quarter of 2023

  • The decline in sales revenues resulted from foreign currency effects. At CHF 25.7 million, capitalized film productions and other own work capitalized were CHF 15.8 million higher than in the previous year.
  • As in the previous year, Group operating expenses increased by CHF 7.9 million or 7.4% to CHF 114.7 million due to production. Production costs in the Film segment were largely responsible for this.
  • As a result, EBIT amounted to CHF -5.6 million, compared to CHF -4.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year, and the net result for the period was CHF -9.5 million, compared to CHF -7.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • Equity decreased to CHF 177.6 million compared to CHF 186.0 million at year-end 2022.

The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2023 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.

The Highlight Group at a glance    
Group figures in line with IFRS    
       
CHF million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change in %
Sales 81.2 88.1 -7.9
EBIT -5.6 -4.2 n/a
Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)		 -9.5 -7.6 n/a
Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -9.6 -7.5 n/a
Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.17 -0.13 n/a
Segment sales      
Film 45.0 48.2 -6.6
Sports and Event 36.2 40.0 -9.4
Segment earnings      
Film 1.1 0.8 40.2
Sports and Event -5.2 -3.3 n/a
       
CHF million March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Change in %
Total assets 629.0 634.2 -0,8
Equity 177.6 186.0 -4,5
Equity ratio (%) 28.2 29.3 -1.1 points
Current financial liabilities 113.2 112.3 0.8
Cash and cash equivalents 34.0 29.9 13.6
           
For further information:      
       
Highlight Communications AG      
Investor Relations      
Netzibodenstrasse 23b      
4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland      
Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91      
e-mail:   ir@hlcom.ch      
             

 


