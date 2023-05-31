|
31.05.2023 16:30:05
EQS-News: Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2023
|
EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
PRESS RELEASE
Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2023
The Highlight Groups consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2023.
Group development in the first quarter of 2023
The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2023 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.
31.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Communications AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 816 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 61 816 67 67
|E-mail:
|ir@hlcom.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlcom.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0006539198
|WKN:
|920299
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1646227
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1646227 31.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Highlight Communications AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Highlight Communications AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Highlight Communications AG
|3,44
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Konjunkturdaten aus China belasten Börsensentiment: ATX und DAX mit Verlusten -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert zur Wochenmitte nahe der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gibt am Mittwoch ab. Die Wall Street tendiert schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen zur Wochenmitte auf rotem Terrain.