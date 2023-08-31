|
31.08.2023 19:43:46
EQS-News: Hiring of Jochen Rahner as Director Finance, IR and IT to succeed CFO Marek Hahn
|
EQS-News: aap Implantate AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Jochen Rahner will succeed CFO Mr. Marek Hahn as Director Finance, IR and IT as of November 1, 2023. Mr. Rahner has over 20 years of financial experience in various functions and holds a degree in mechanical engineering. We are convinced that Mr. Rahner will confidently lead the areas of Finance, Investor Relations and IT and are pleased to welcome him to aap on November 1, 2023.
-------------------------------------------------------
aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges -
About aap Implantate AG
The figures presented in this press release may be subject to technical rounding differences which do not affect the overall presentation.
Forward-looking statements
31.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aap Implantate AG
|Lorenzweg 5
|12099 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 75 01 90
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 75 01 91 11
|E-mail:
|info@aap.de
|Internet:
|www.aap.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2101
|WKN:
|A3H210
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1716549
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1716549 31.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!