EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG: 2025/2030 corporate bond successfully increased by EUR 25 million

EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Bond

HMS Bergbau AG: 2025/2030 corporate bond successfully increased by EUR 25 million



10.07.2026 / 10:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

HMS Bergbau AG: 2025/2030 corporate bond successfully increased by EUR 25 million

Berlin, 10 July 2026: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110, “HMS”), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, has increased its existing 10.0% 2025/2030 bond (ISIN DE000A4DFTU1 / WKN A4DFTU) by an additional EUR 25 million to a total of EUR 95 million through a private placement with institutional investors. The placement was executed close to the current market price.

The funds raised will be used to finance further growth opportunities in commodity trading. HMS plans to expand its activities in the areas of liquid fuels and lubricants, particularly in the growth markets of China, India, and the ASEAN region. Furthermore, it is planned to use the proceeds to pre-finance production volumes of selected raw material producers in order to secure long-term and highly profitable trading volumes in the areas of coal and chromite ores.

Jens Moir, CFO of HMS Bergbau AG: "HMS is excellently positioned to continue its sustainable growth in the coming years. With the proceeds from the bond increase, we can realize further growth potentials, especially in the rapidly growing liquid fuels market. We thank our investors for their trust in our business model and our growth strategy."

For the current fiscal year, HMS expects a significant increase in group revenue from EUR 1.22 billion to EUR 2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to rise from EUR 23.1 million to EUR 35 million. The forecast for 2026 was issued prior to the bond increase and does not reflect the additional opportunities resulting from it.

The transaction was supported by Montega Markets GmbH as Sole Global Coordinator/Sole Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner, as well as B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG as Joint Bookrunner. Montega Markets GmbH acted as the contractual intermediary of Wolfgang Steubing AG, securities services provider in Frankfurt am Main.

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international trade in commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, ores, cement and other products as well as increasingly also the production of commodities within the framework of majority and minority holdings in mining companies. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, who are supplied worldwide and on schedule. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America, HMS Bergbau AG also has high-quality commodity reserves and an extensive global network.

Contact:Company contact:HMS Bergbau AGAn der Wuhlheide 23212459 BerlinT.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15Email: info@hms-ag.comURL: www.hms-ag.comHMS Investor Relations contact:edicto GmbHDoron Kaufmann / Ralf DrozT: +49 69 905 505 53E-Mail: hms-bergbau@edicto.de