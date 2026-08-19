EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG announces preliminary financial results for the first half of 2026 

EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

HMS Bergbau AG announces preliminary financial results for the first half of 2026



19.08.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

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HMS Bergbau AG announces preliminary financial results for the first half of 2026

Revenue of approx. EUR 1.1 billion / Adjusted EBITDA EUR 14.1 million (EBITDA EUR 22.5 million)

Strong trading business and start of the mining business

High growth demonstrates successful transformation into a diversified commodities company

Full-year forecast for revenue and adjusted EBITDA confirmed following a strong first half

Berlin, 19 August 2026: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110, “HMS”), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, has published preliminary and unaudited figures (IFRS) for the first half of 2026. Revenue rose significantly by around 71 per cent from EUR 643 million to around EUR 1.1 billion. EBITDA (including one-off items) amounted to EUR 22.5 million in the first half of the year (previous year: EUR 8.3 million). Positive one-off effects on earnings amounting to EUR 8.4 million resulted from the consolidation of the South African mining company Hoshoza Resources Vryheid. Adjusted EBITDA (without one-off items) therefore stood at EUR 14.1 million. The half-year figures for 2026 are only comparable to those of the same period last year to a limited extent, as the latter were still prepared in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB).

HMS recorded a strong overall trading performance in bulk products and liquid fuels during the first six months. March and April were the most successful months in the company’s history to date in terms of tonnage handled. In addition, activities in the metal ores sector were significantly expanded. For the Langpan mining project in South Africa, HMS has entered into an exclusive off-take agreement for a minimum of eight years covering the entire output of chromite ore.

A key milestone in the first half of the year was the start of production at HMS’s coal mines in South Africa and Botswana. Both coal mines are expected to reach full production still in 2026 and subsequently make significant contributions to earnings.

Dennis Schwindt, CEO of HMS Bergbau: “We are very satisfied with our performance in the first half of the year. All business divisions have performed well and are contributing to our growth. Our trading business has performed very well; we were able to more than offset the restrictions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz through increased trading in South-East Asia. We are particularly pleased that our coal mines have started production. Over the course of the rest of this year, we will gradually ramp up production there. We then expect to see corresponding positive contributions to earnings.”

Following the strong performance in the first half of the year, HMS has confirmed its full-year forecast, according to which turnover is expected to rise to EUR 2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase from EUR 23.1 million in 2025 to EUR 35 million in 2026. The exact extent of the further impact on results from the ongoing activities at the South African mining company Hoshoza Resources Vryheid cannot yet be determined.

The full 2026 half-year report will be available for download from 30 September 2026 on the company’s website, www.hms-ag.com, under the Investor Relations section.

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international trade in commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, ores, cement and other products as well as increasingly also the production of commodities within the framework of majority and minority holdings in mining companies. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, who are supplied worldwide and on schedule. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America, HMS Bergbau AG also has high-quality commodity reserves and an extensive global network.

Contact:

Company contact:

HMS Bergbau AG

An der Wuhlheide 232

12459 Berlin

T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0

F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15

E-Mail: info@hms-ag.com

URL: www.hms-ag.com

HMS Investor Relations contact:edicto GmbHDoron Kaufmann / Ralf DrozT: +49 69 905 505 53E-Mail: hms-bergbau@edicto.de