31.03.2023 12:06:34
EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Early contract extension for Chief Financial Officer Jens Moir
EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Agreement
Corporate News from 31 March 2023
HMS Bergbau AG: Early contract extension for Chief Financial Officer Jens Moir
In his role as CFO of HMS Bergbau AG, Mr. Moir has been instrumental in HMS Bergbau AGs sales and earnings growth in recent years, and we value his CFO expertise. This has made an important contribution to the international financing undertaken to acquire production companies in the sand and cement sectors, as well as in copper processing, as part of the Companys global diversification strategy. With the early extension of his contract, Mr. Moir is expected to continue to play a key role in shaping the expansion process of the HMS Group with a focus on rare earths and minerals for the clean tech sector. It also ensures long-term continuity in the Companys management, said Heinz Schernikau, founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HMS Bergbau AG.
I am pleased that since becoming the Chief Financial Officer of HMS Bergbau AG in 2020, my work has made a positive impact, prompting the early extension of my contract until 31 March 2026. I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside the Management Board and Supervisory Board, as well as with the entire HMS Bergbau AG team. Together our goal is to continue on the path of sales and earnings growth by steadily expanding our existing international trading relationships, increasing the diversification of the trading segment and forging ahead with our global M&A strategy particularly through our own raw material development projects. As in previous years, we will continue to lay the necessary global financial foundation for this in the finance department, says Jens Moir, CFO of HMS Bergbau AG.
The Management Board
About HMS Bergbau AG:
Berlin-based HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent raw materials marketing and trading companies in Germany, specialising in the international purchase and sale of coal and raw materials such as ore, fertilizers and cement products. Its customers include renowned energy producers and other industrial consumers worldwide, with whom it works closely to provide raw materials. HMS Bergbau AG is active primarily in Asia, Africa and Europe and also develops first-class raw material resources. Through its Polish subsidiary Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A., the company also has licences to explore coal reserves in Silesia. HMS Bergbau AG also handled complex transport solutions for its customers. The company was established in 1995 and is listed on Germanys Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Basic Board segment.
Contact:
Company contact:
HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0
F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15
Email: info@hms-ag.com
URL: www.hms-ag.com
HMS Investor Relations contact:
GFEI Aktiengesellschaft
Ostergrube 11
30559 Hannover
T.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 00
F.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 19
www.gfei.ag
Email: investors@hms-ag.com
31.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
