EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Final Figures for Fiscal Year 2025 Published – Significant Earnings Growth and Positive Outlook

EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

HMS Bergbau AG: Final Figures for Fiscal Year 2025 Published – Significant Earnings Growth and Positive Outlook



30.06.2026 / 13:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

HMS Bergbau AG: Final Figures for Fiscal Year 2025 Published – Significant Earnings Growth and Positive Outlook

EBITDA tripled to EUR 60.1 million; net profit increased more than fourfold to EUR 54.8 million

Key strategic decisions made to enable further growth

Strong growth anticipated: Significant increases in revenue and operating profit expected in 2026

Investor and media webcast on 6 July 2026

Berlin, 30 June 2026: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110, “HMS”), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, has today published its audited financial figures for the fiscal year 2025. The final figures largely confirm the preliminary figures released on 14 April 2026. These figures have been prepared for the first time in accordance with the international accounting standard IFRS. As a result, the financial key figures for 2025 are only comparably limited with those of the previous year.

The EBITDA amounted to EUR 60.1 million (previous year: EUR 20.1 million), exceeding the reported value of the preliminary figures of EUR 59.4 million. Positive one-time valuation effects of around EUR 37 million resulted from the transition to IFRS, particularly from the initial consolidation of Maatla Resources (Pty.) Ltd., a coal mine in operation in Botswana. The net income for the year was EUR EUR 54.8 million, compared to EUR 13.2 million in the previous year.

Group sales decreased due to lower commodity prices from EUR 1.36 billion to EUR 1.22 billion. For the current fiscal year, HMS expects group sales of EUR 2 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 55 million. Included in this is a one-time valuation effect of approximately EUR 20 million resulting from the initial consolidation of the mining company Hoshoza Resources Vryheid in South Africa. Adjusted for this special effect, the EBITDA is expected to increase from EUR 23.1 million in 2025 to EUR 35 million in 2026.

HMS sees itself well-positioned for further growth. In 2025, the company made significant strategic decisions by expanding its business activities in liquid fuels, raw material production, and traditional trading. These efforts have laid important groundwork for its growth and have positioned the company as a fully integrated, internationally oriented commodity house along the entire value chain, beyond coal trading.

The full annual report for 2025 is available for download on the company's website at www.hms-ag.com in the Investor Relations section.

Webcast on 6 July 2026

HMS Bergbau AG invites investors and media representatives to a video conference with the Management Board on 6 July 2026 at 3:00 p.m. (CET), to be held in German. CEO Dennis Schwindt and CFO Jens Moir will present the financial ratios 2025 and outlook 2026, as well as report on current developments within the company. The Management Board will subsequently be available for a Q&A session. To participate in the event, please register via the following link:

https://www.appairtime.com/event/74c39ab9-56de-4f3d-87f4-721b86f8d201

HMS also announces that, due to current market conditions in the mid-cap bond market, the company has suspended its current bond issuance. However, HMS remains in close contact with investors.

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international trade in commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, ores, cement and other products as well as increasingly also the production of commodities within the framework of majority and minority holdings in mining companies. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, who are supplied worldwide and on schedule. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America, HMS Bergbau AG also has high-quality commodity reserves and an extensive global network.

Company contact:

HMS Bergbau AG

An der Wuhlheide 232

12459 Berlin

T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0

F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15

Email: info@hms-ag.com

URL: www.hms-ag.com



HMS Investor Relations contact:

edicto GmbH

Doron Kaufmann / Ralf Droz

T: +49 69 905 505 53

E-Mail: hms-bergbau@edicto.de