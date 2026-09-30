HMS BERGBAU Aktie

HMS BERGBAU für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 606110 / ISIN: DE0006061104

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.09.2026 11:25:03

EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Final figures for the first half of 2026 published 

EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
HMS Bergbau AG: Final figures for the first half of 2026 published 

30.09.2026 / 11:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

HMS Bergbau AG: Final figures for the first half of 2026 published 

  • Preliminary figures confirmed: revenue of EUR 1.1 billion and EBITDA of EUR 22.5 million (adjusted: EUR 14.1 million) after six months
  • Positive growth momentum driven by the bulk products and liquid fuels business 

Berlin, 30 September 2026: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110, “HMS”), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, recorded the expected positive performance in the first half of 2026. The final figures for the first six months of the 2026 financial year, published today, have confirmed the preliminary results (see Corporate News of 19 August 2026). Revenue increased year-on-year from EUR 0.64 billion to EUR 1.1 billion (IFRS), and EBITDA (IFRS; including one-off items) rose from EUR 8.4 million to EUR 22.5 million. One-off items amounting to EUR 8.4 million resulted from the first-time consolidation of the mining company Hoshoza Resources Vryheid in South Africa. Adjusted for these one-off effects, operating EBITDA stood at EUR 14.1 million. As HMS was still preparing its accounts in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) in the previous year, the half-year figures are only comparable to those of the previous year to a limited extent.

As expected, positive momentum for the company’s growth during the reporting period came primarily from its traditional bulk commodities business and the liquid fuels and lubricants business established in 2025. HMS benefited from sustained high demand for coal products in emerging and developing economies. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global coal consumption to rise by 1.2 per cent to almost 9 billion tonnes this year, having previously forecast a slight decline in coal consumption for 2026 last year. In addition, HMS has significantly expanded its activities in the metal ores sector and, in the first half of the year, brought its metallurgical coal mines in Botswana and South Africa into operation, whilst further expanding its liquid fuels business.

Regional crises in the Middle East and their impact on the global energy supply had no negative effect on HMS’s business.

The full 2026 half-year report is available for download on the company’s website, www.hms-ag.com, under the Investor Relations section.

 

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international trade in commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, ores, cement and other products as well as increasingly also the production of commodities within the framework of majority and minority holdings in mining companies. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, who are supplied worldwide and on schedule. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America, HMS Bergbau AG also has direct access to high-quality commodity reserves and an extensive global network.


Company contact:
HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0
F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15
E-Mail: info@hms-ag.com
URL: www.hms-ag.com

HMS Investor Relations contact:
edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann / Ralf Droz
T: +49 69 905 505 53
E-Mail: hms-bergbau@edicto.de


30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 65 66 81-0
Fax: 030 65 66 81-15
E-mail: hms@hms-ag.com
Internet: www.hms-ag.com
ISIN: DE0006061104
WKN: 606110
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299004BSTX10BXHV941
EQS News ID: 2407742

 
End of News EQS News Service

2407742  30.09.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HMS BERGBAU AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HMS BERGBAU AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HMS BERGBAU AG 37,30 -1,32% HMS BERGBAU AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Dienstag kaum verändert. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich in Kauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen