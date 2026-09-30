EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Final figures for the first half of 2026 published 

EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

HMS Bergbau AG: Final figures for the first half of 2026 published



30.09.2026 / 11:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

HMS Bergbau AG: Final figures for the first half of 2026 published

Preliminary figures confirmed: revenue of EUR 1.1 billion and EBITDA of EUR 22.5 million (adjusted: EUR 14.1 million) after six months

Positive growth momentum driven by the bulk products and liquid fuels business

Berlin, 30 September 2026: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110, “HMS”), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, recorded the expected positive performance in the first half of 2026. The final figures for the first six months of the 2026 financial year, published today, have confirmed the preliminary results (see Corporate News of 19 August 2026). Revenue increased year-on-year from EUR 0.64 billion to EUR 1.1 billion (IFRS), and EBITDA (IFRS; including one-off items) rose from EUR 8.4 million to EUR 22.5 million. One-off items amounting to EUR 8.4 million resulted from the first-time consolidation of the mining company Hoshoza Resources Vryheid in South Africa. Adjusted for these one-off effects, operating EBITDA stood at EUR 14.1 million. As HMS was still preparing its accounts in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) in the previous year, the half-year figures are only comparable to those of the previous year to a limited extent.

As expected, positive momentum for the company’s growth during the reporting period came primarily from its traditional bulk commodities business and the liquid fuels and lubricants business established in 2025. HMS benefited from sustained high demand for coal products in emerging and developing economies. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global coal consumption to rise by 1.2 per cent to almost 9 billion tonnes this year, having previously forecast a slight decline in coal consumption for 2026 last year. In addition, HMS has significantly expanded its activities in the metal ores sector and, in the first half of the year, brought its metallurgical coal mines in Botswana and South Africa into operation, whilst further expanding its liquid fuels business.

Regional crises in the Middle East and their impact on the global energy supply had no negative effect on HMS’s business.

The full 2026 half-year report is available for download on the company’s website, www.hms-ag.com, under the Investor Relations section.

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international trade in commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, ores, cement and other products as well as increasingly also the production of commodities within the framework of majority and minority holdings in mining companies. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, who are supplied worldwide and on schedule. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America, HMS Bergbau AG also has direct access to high-quality commodity reserves and an extensive global network.



Company contact:

HMS Bergbau AG

An der Wuhlheide 232

12459 Berlin

T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0

F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15

E-Mail: info@hms-ag.com

URL: www.hms-ag.com



HMS Investor Relations contact:

edicto GmbH

Doron Kaufmann / Ralf Droz

T: +49 69 905 505 53

E-Mail: hms-bergbau@edicto.de