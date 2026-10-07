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WKN DE: 606110 / ISIN: DE0006061104

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07.10.2026 12:19:43

EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Invitation to the webcast on the half-year figures 2026 on 8 October 2026

EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Report
HMS Bergbau AG: Invitation to the webcast on the half-year figures 2026 on 8 October 2026

07.10.2026 / 12:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Bergbau AG: Invitation to the webcast on the half-year figures 2026 on 8 October 2026

Berlin, 7 October 2026: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110, “HMS”), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, invites investors and media representatives to a video conference with the Management Board on 8 October 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (CET), to be held in German. CEO Dennis Schwindt and CFO Jens Moir will present the financial ratios for the first half of 2026 and report on current developments within the company. The Management Board will subsequently be available for a Q&A session.

To participate in the event, please register via the following link:

https://www.appairtime.com/event/848c0200-5981-4c96-af69-34d6e5dfd22c

In the first half of the year, HMS increased its revenue from EUR 0.64 billion to EUR 1.1 billion (IFRS) and its EBITDA (IFRS; including one-off items) from EUR 8.4 million to EUR 22.5 million. One-off items totalling EUR 8.4 million resulted from the first-time consolidation of the mining company Hoshoza Resources Vryheid in South Africa. Adjusted for these one-off effects, operating EBITDA stood at EUR 14.1 million. HMS recorded positive growth momentum, particularly from its traditional bulk commodities business and the liquid fuels and lubricants business established in 2025.

The full 2026 half-year report is available for download on the company’s website, www.hms-ag.com, under the Investor Relations section.

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international trade in commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, ores, cement and other products as well as increasingly also the production of commodities within the framework of majority and minority holdings in mining companies. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, who are supplied worldwide and on schedule. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America, HMS Bergbau AG also has direct access to high-quality commodity reserves and an extensive global network.

Company contact:
HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0
F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15
E-Mail: info@hms-ag.com
URL: www.hms-ag.com

HMS Investor Relations contact:
edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann / Ralf Droz
T: +49 69 905 505 53
E-Mail: hms-bergbau@edicto.de


07.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 65 66 81-0
Fax: 030 65 66 81-15
E-mail: hms@hms-ag.com
Internet: www.hms-ag.com
ISIN: DE0006061104
WKN: 606110
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299004BSTX10BXHV941
EQS News ID: 2411868

 
End of News EQS News Service

2411868  07.10.2026 CET/CEST

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