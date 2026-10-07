HMS BERGBAU Aktie
WKN DE: 606110 / ISIN: DE0006061104
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07.10.2026 12:19:43
EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Invitation to the webcast on the half-year figures 2026 on 8 October 2026
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EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Report
HMS Bergbau AG: Invitation to the webcast on the half-year figures 2026 on 8 October 2026
Berlin, 7 October 2026: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110, “HMS”), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, invites investors and media representatives to a video conference with the Management Board on 8 October 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (CET), to be held in German. CEO Dennis Schwindt and CFO Jens Moir will present the financial ratios for the first half of 2026 and report on current developments within the company. The Management Board will subsequently be available for a Q&A session.
To participate in the event, please register via the following link:
https://www.appairtime.com/event/848c0200-5981-4c96-af69-34d6e5dfd22c
In the first half of the year, HMS increased its revenue from EUR 0.64 billion to EUR 1.1 billion (IFRS) and its EBITDA (IFRS; including one-off items) from EUR 8.4 million to EUR 22.5 million. One-off items totalling EUR 8.4 million resulted from the first-time consolidation of the mining company Hoshoza Resources Vryheid in South Africa. Adjusted for these one-off effects, operating EBITDA stood at EUR 14.1 million. HMS recorded positive growth momentum, particularly from its traditional bulk commodities business and the liquid fuels and lubricants business established in 2025.
The full 2026 half-year report is available for download on the company’s website, www.hms-ag.com, under the Investor Relations section.
About HMS Bergbau AG:
HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international trade in commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, ores, cement and other products as well as increasingly also the production of commodities within the framework of majority and minority holdings in mining companies. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, who are supplied worldwide and on schedule. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America, HMS Bergbau AG also has direct access to high-quality commodity reserves and an extensive global network.
Company contact:
07.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HMS Bergbau AG
|An der Wuhlheide 232
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 65 66 81-0
|Fax:
|030 65 66 81-15
|E-mail:
|hms@hms-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.hms-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006061104
|WKN:
|606110
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299004BSTX10BXHV941
|EQS News ID:
|2411868
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2411868 07.10.2026 CET/CEST
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