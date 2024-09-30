EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Record half-year 2024 underscores growth trajectory

EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Forecast

HMS Bergbau AG: Record half-year 2024 underscores growth trajectory



Corporate News from 30 September 2024

HMS Bergbau AG: Record half-year 2024 underscores growth trajectory

Sales HY2024: +11% to EUR 731.4 million

EBITDA HY2024: +24% to EUR 7.9 million

Expansion of trade financing

Increase in trading volumes

Liquidity HY2024: EUR 36.2 million

2024 forecast reaffirmed: Sales of EUR 1.3 billion; EBITDA in the double-digit million euro range

Berlin, 30 September 2024: HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany, today published its Half-Year Report 2024. Once again, the record figures confirm the Company’s multi-year growth trajectory.

In the first half of the current financial year, HMS Bergbau AG continued to expand its international market position across various regional markets. A key prerequisite for this growth was the significant expansion of trade financing, which, together with the acquisition of new customers, forms one of the core pillars in the expansion of the trading business.

As part of the ongoing transformation from a coal trader to an internationally positioned raw materials trading and marketing group, additional successes were achieved. These included optimising value creation through the vertical integration of production, handling, and transportation, expanding trade to include ores, metals, cement products, and petcoke, as well as expanding in markets such as the USA, South America, Africa, and the Far East as planned.

As of 30 June 2024, sales of EUR 731.4 million were generated (previous year: EUR 656.7 million), representing a year-on-year increase of around 11 per cent. Sales growth of EUR 74.7 million, which resulted from higher traded tonnages, led to an EBITDA of EUR 7.9 million in the first half of 2024, compared to EUR 6.3 million in the first half of 2023. The net profit as of 30 June 2024 equalled EUR 5.5 million (previous year: EUR 5.1 million) – approximately EUR 0.5 million higher than as of 30 June 2023.

Liquidity as of the 30 June 2024 reporting date stood at approximately EUR 36.2 million, and equity increased by EUR 6.0 million to EUR 46.7 million, providing the flexibility necessary to sustain HMS Bergbau AG’s growth trajectory.

As a result of the flexible structures established by the HMS Bergbau AG management, the Company has evolved in recent years into a responsibly operating, vertically and horizontally integrated international raw materials trader. From the management’s perspective, HMS Bergbau AG’s sustainable positive growth is secured for the medium term.

HMS Bergbau AG therefore reaffirms its forecast for the 2024 financial year, anticipating sales of approximately EUR 1.3 billion, with a gross margin consistent with the previous year. Additionally, a positive EBITDA in the lower double-digit million euro range is expected for 2024.

The Management Board

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG, Berlin, is one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of raw materials such as coal products, cement, ores and fertilisers. Its customers include well-known international industrial consumers, energy traders and producers, to whom the raw materials are delivered in time worldwide. Primarily operating in Asia, Africa and Europe, HMS Bergbau AG, also develops first-class raw material reserves.

In addition, the Company provides customers solutions to complex transport issues. Founded in 1995, HMS Bergbau AG is listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:Company contact:HMS Bergbau AGAn der Wuhlheide 23212459 BerlinT.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15Email: info@hms-ag.comURL: www.hms-ag.comHMS Investor Relations contact:GFEI AktiengesellschaftOstergrube 1130559 HannoverT.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 00F.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 19www.gfei.agEmail: investors@hms-ag.com