EQS-News: HMS Bergbau with preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year

EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

HMS Bergbau with preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year



14.04.2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

HMS Bergbau with preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year

Initial consolidation of Maatla Resources (Pty.) Ltd as part of the change in accounting and financial reporting from German GAAP (HGB) to the international IFRS with a clearly positive impact on earnings: EBITDA tripled to EUR 59.4 million

Sales at EUR 1.22 billion just below the prior year level

Equity significantly increased to EUR 136.5 million

Strategic transformation into a diversified commodities company is progressing successfully

Webcast for investors and media representatives on 15 April at 09.30 a.m.

Berlin, 14 April 2026: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110, “HMS”), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, presents preliminary and unaudited figures for the 2025 financial year. The figures were prepared for the first time in accordance with the international financial reporting standards IFRS. The change in accounting and financial reporting from German GAAP (HGB) to the international IFRS means that the financial figures for 2025 are only comparable to a limited extent with the prior year figures.

According to preliminary figures, HMS generated sales in the amount of EUR 1.22 billion in 2025, compared to EUR 1.36 billion in the previous year. The decline in sales is mainly due to significantly lower commodity prices versus prior year. EBITDA increased substantially from EUR 20.1 million to EUR 59.4 million. Positive earnings contributions of approx. EUR 37 million are attributable to one-off valuation effects from the transition to IFRS, in particular from the initial consolidation of Maatla Resources (Pty.) Ltd. Net income for the financial year amounted to EUR 54.8 million (PY: EUR 13.2 million). Equity stood at EUR 136.5 million as of 31 December 2025 (PY: EUR 51.1 million) and the equity ratio at around 38.2 per cent after 23.2 per cent in the previous year.

With the change in its consolidated financial reporting to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), HMS is improving comparability with listed international competitors and increasing transparency for international investors.

In 2025, HMS took important strategic steps for the long-term growth of the company. The company is positioning itself beyond coal trading as a fully integrated, internationally established commodities trading, commodities mining and commodities marketing company along the entire value chain. In the field of mining, HMS has acquired a majority stake in the mining company Hoshoza Resources Vryheid in South Africa and successfully completed the acquisition of the majority stake in Maatla in Botswana. After Maatla already made a positive contribution to earnings in 2025, HMS also expects positive earnings effects from Hoshoza for 2026. In addition, business activities in the field of liquid fuels and lubricants were significantly expanded.

Dennis Schwindt, CEO of HMS Bergbau: “2025 was once again a very good financial year for HMS, in which we were able maintain a very good and profitable position in the market despite significantly lower commodity prices. We have substantially expanded our commodity activities along the value chain and operate as a broadly positioned commodity company with activities in coal trading, liquid fuels, ore and cement product trading as well as in commodity mining. This makes us even more resilient to crises and enables us to offer customers services from a single source. We see the change in our accounting and financial reporting to IFRS as a logical step for even greater visibility on the capital market.”

The complete annual financial statements and the annual report for the 2025 financial year, including the outlook for the 2026 financial year, will be available for download from 30 June 2026 on the company's website www.hms-ag.com in the Investor Relations section.

The Management Board of HMS Bergbau AG is currently reviewing various options to further strengthen the company’s capital base. This includes consideration of potential capital measures. No decision has yet been made in this regard.

Webcast on 15 April 2026

HMS invites investors and media representatives to a webcast in German on 15 April 2026 at 09.30 am. CEO Dennis Schwindt and CFO Jens Moir will explain the figures for the 2025 financial year and the outlook for 2026 and report on current developments within the company. The Management Board will then be available for questions in a Q&A session. To participate in the event, please register using the following link:

https://www.appairtime.com/event/a91ab325-6284-46e8-a156-159f3e0c1a88

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international trade in commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, ores, cement and other products as well as increasingly also the production of commodities within the framework of majority holdings in mining companies. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, who are supplied worldwide and on schedule. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America, HMS Bergbau AG also has high-quality commodity reserves and an extensive global network.

Company contact:

HMS Bergbau AG

An der Wuhlheide 232

12459 Berlin

T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0

F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15

Email: info@hms-ag.com

URL: www.hms-ag.com



HMS Investor Relations contact:

edicto GmbH

Doron Kaufmann / Ralf Droz

T: +49 69 905 505 53

E-Mail: hms-bergbau@edicto.de